New resolution of chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan released

The chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Kiyasov, signed a new decree "On introduction of the Ashyq project at business facilities".



Thus, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19 among the population of the republic, the chief medical officer decided to scale the introduction of the Ashyq project to all regions of Kazakhstan, at business facilities:



- fitness clubs, including yoga centers;



- spa centers;



- saunas, swimming pools;



- computer clubs, including PlayStation clubs;



- bowling clubs;



- cinemas;



- theaters and philharmonic societies;



- public catering facilities, summer grounds, food courts, banquet halls, with the exception of canteens, street foods;



- interregional and urban irregular (tourist) transportation;



- billiard clubs;



- concert halls;



- voluntary participants;



- karaoke;



- exhibitions;



- oceanarium;



- marathons;



- sports events with spectators;



- the airport of Nur-Sultan;



- the airport of Almaty;



- the airport of Shymkent and Turkestan (from May 31, 2021), Aktau and Kostanay (from June 7, 2021);



- lottery clubs and other points of sale of the lottery.



Also, the resolution specifies an algorithm for excluding unscrupulous participants from the Ashyq project.



1. Participants of the "Ashyq" project are excluded by local executive bodies (akimats) from the project on the following grounds:



1) identification at the facility by the monitoring group of confirmed facts of violations of the requirements for participation in the project;



2) the object does not carry out check-in of visitors for more than 3 days;



3) on the basis of the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission for prevention of emergence and spread of coronavirus infection in the Republic of Kazakhstan.



2. A participant who has violated the current work algorithm, according to the results of the monitoring group, cannot return to the project earlier than 2 weeks later.



3. A participant who has violated the algorithm of work again based on the results of the monitoring group cannot return to the project earlier than in 2 months.

