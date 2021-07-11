Number of domestic subsidized flights and new air routes to be increased in Kazakhstan

The number of domestic subsidized flights and new air routes will be increased in Kazakhstan.

As part of the work to expand the geography of flights from the airport of Turkestan, it is planned to open regular flights to the cities of Aktobe (with a tariff of T20 thousand) and Taldykorgan (T16 thousand) with a frequency of two flights on each route. The flights will be operated by CRJ2 and B-737 aircraft. It is expected to open a subsidized flight on the Nur-Sultan - Taldykorgan route by Scat airline. The flights will be operated on B-737 aircraft," said the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

As stated in the committee, "in order to increase the transport accessibility of the regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the development of domestic tourism, the number of flights on a number of subsidized air routes has been increased and new directions have been opened".

Thus, the second Qazaq Air ‘s flight was launched on the Nur-Sultan - Balkhash and Almaty - Balkhash routes, operated by the Southern Sky airline. Thus, the number of flights on the Nur-Sultan - Balkhash route will be increased from six to 10 flights per week at a tariff of T9 thousand, on the Almaty - Balkhash route the number of flights will be increased from seven to 13 flights per week with the tariff of T10 thousand - T14 thousand. Qazaq Air will operate flights on Bombardier Q400 aircraft. Also, the number of flights on the Aktau - Kokshetau air route was increased from three to five flights," reads the report.





















