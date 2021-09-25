Nur-Sultan-Istanbul made emergency landing in Atyrau

Images | forumdaily.com
On September 23, the plane of Air Astana Boeing 767 on the flight KC917 on the route Nur-Sultan-Istanbul, took off at 19.11 Nur-Sultan time. For technical reasons, the aircraft commander decided to land in Atyrau," the statement says.
Currently, aircraft is being inspected. Passengers have been accommodated in a hotel and they will depart today at 14.00 local time on the reserve board of the Airbus A321.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.