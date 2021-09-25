Nur-Sultan-Istanbul made emergency landing in Atyrau

Images | forumdaily.com

Nur-Sultan-Istanbul plane made an emergency landing in Atyrau, the press service of Air Astana said in the statement.

On September 23, the plane of Air Astana Boeing 767 on the flight KC917 on the route Nur-Sultan-Istanbul, took off at 19.11 Nur-Sultan time. For technical reasons, the aircraft commander decided to land in Atyrau," the statement says.

Currently, aircraft is being inspected. Passengers have been accommodated in a hotel and they will depart today at 14.00 local time on the reserve board of the Airbus A321.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.