Olzhas Suleimenov: Copper smelting industry is destroying Lake of Balkhash

Due to copper production, Kazakhstan may lose the Lake of Balkhash, warned Olzhas Suleimenov, poet.
Yesterday we marked the day when nuclear test site was closed in Semipalatinsk. The last explosion took place on October 19, 1989. This is a very important date. And "Nevada" in honor of this day walked the day before across the most polluted places of the country and reported what they saw in the city of Balkhash. They saw how the Lake of Balkhash, our pearl, is perishing because of copper-smelting production, it seems that someone really needs it. I don’t know how much someone needs it, if it’s necessary to destroy Balkhash for it, "Suleimenov said on the sidelines of the third Almaty international forum for Eurasian cultures.
He called to educate children to preserve the environment.
Environmental education starts with simple things - washing your hands before eating, don't throw garbage on the ground, and so on. Naturally, when we see piles of waste on our territories, when we see millions of tons of industrial waste that pollute our atmosphere, land, water, this also includes our environmental education. We immediately cultivate a rejection to this. Therefore, environmental education must be brought up in childhood and continues throughout life. We must not forget about this," he said.
Source: KazTAG
