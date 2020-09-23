Over 3 600 Kazakhstanis continue treatment for CVI

In Kazakhstan, more than 3,600 people continue treatment for coronavirus infection, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





At the moment, 3,611 people continue to receive treatment for coronavirus infection, including 36 children. 1,897 patients are in hospitals, 1,714 are at the outpatient treatment. 100 people are in serious condition, 14 are in extremely critical condition, 19 are on lung ventilators", - the message says.





According to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 5 people died per day.





Earlier it became known that over the past day in Kazakhstan, 67 patients with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection were recorded.









