Population of Kazakhstan increased by 249 thousand people over the year

picture: kazinform

The population of Kazakhstan has increased by 249 thousand people over the year, the statistics agency informed.

The population of the country as of June 1, 2021 amounted to 18 984.8 thousand people, including urban - 11 237 thousand (59.2%), rural - 7747.8 thousand (40.8%) people. Compared to June 1, 2020, the population has increased by 249 thousand people or 1.3%," the report says.

The balance of external migration of the population is negative - 6200 people: 3662 people arrived in Kazakhstan, 9862 people lelf.





