Population of Kazakhstan increased by 249 thousand people over the year

picture: kazinform
The population of the country as of June 1, 2021 amounted to 18 984.8 thousand people, including urban - 11 237 thousand (59.2%), rural - 7747.8 thousand (40.8%) people. Compared to June 1, 2020, the population has increased by 249 thousand people or 1.3%," the report says.
The balance of external migration of the population is negative - 6200 people: 3662 people arrived in Kazakhstan, 9862 people lelf.
SOURCE: KazTAG
