President congratulated scientists on their professional holiday

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated scientists on their professional holiday.





I congratulate scientists on their professional holiday! It is symbolic that the Day of Kazakhstan Science is timed to coincide with the birthday of the outstanding scientist K. Satpayev. Support for promising scientific research, development of the intellectual potential of the nation are strategic tasks.





The era of human space exploration began 60 years ago. The flight of Yuri Gagarin from the Baikonur cosmodrome became a vivid symbol of the progress of world science. Kazakhstan will actively participate in international programs, master space technologies, "the President wrote on Twitter.





Earlier, Tokayev spoke about new joint space projects of Kazakhstan and Russia.













