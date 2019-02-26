Scientists create stronger than steel super-material

Almaty. April 25. Kazakhstan Today - Scientists have developed new material that is stronger than steel, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Scientists have developed a super-material that is thinner than paper but ten times stronger than steel, the Daily Mail reported.



Developers of graphene paper, a compound based on graphite, claim it is not only lighter, stronger, harder and more flexible than steel, but also eco-friendly.



They say it will revolutionise both the commercial and engineering industries - particularly car and aeroplane manufacturing.



Lead researcher Ali Reza Ranjbartoreh said: 'No one else has used a similar production and heat testing method to find and carry out such exceptional mechanical properties for graphene paper. We are definitely well ahead of other research societies.



'The exceptional mechanical properties of synthesised GP render it a promising material for commercial and engineering applications.



'Not only is it lighter, stronger, harder and more flexible than steel it is also a recyclable and sustainable manufacturable product that is eco-friendly and cost effective in its use.'



To make the material, the team milled raw graphite by purifying it with chemicals to reshape it into 'nano-structured configurations' which are then processed into sheets of paper.



The end product is six times lighter than steel, five to six times lower in density, two times harder and has13 times higher bending rigidity.

Photo: Daily Mail



