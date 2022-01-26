Student scholarships will increase in Kazakhstan

Images | depositphotos.com
From September 1, 2022, on behalf of the Head of State, scholarships for students of Kazakhstani universities will increase by 20%, undergraduates and doctoral students - by 15%," the message says.
The ministry also recalled that earlier in September 2021, the amount of scholarships for bachelors had already increased by 20%, for undergraduates and doctoral students - by 15%. Thus, since September 2021, the student scholarship amounted to 31,423 tenge, undergraduates - 76,950 tenge, doctoral students - 172,500 tenge.
From September of this year, the scholarship of our students will again increase by 20%. For example, students studying in the pedagogical field of training will begin to receive more than 58 thousand tenge, in other areas - about 37 thousand tenge. The scholarship for undergraduates will increase to 86,987 tenge, doctoral students - up to 195,000 tenge," said the director of the department of higher and postgraduate education of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adlet Toybaev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.