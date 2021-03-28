Tender for Ile-Alatau National Park lands transfer canceled

picture: ru.sputnik.kz

The tender and competition for the provision of sites of the Ile-Alatau National Park for long-term and short-term use has been canceled, the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan informing.





The Committee for Forestry and Wildlife informs about cancellation of the tender and competition for the provision of land plots of the Ile-Alatau State National Natural Park for long-term use for a period of up to 25 years and short-term use for a period of up to 5 years for tourist and recreational activities," it is informed.





In February 2021, public hearings were held to consider a master plan for the development of ecological tourism infrastructure in the Ile-Alatau National Park, the minutes on which were posted on the website of the Ile-Alatau National Park and on the websites of tourism departments of Almaty and Almaty region.





The draft tender and tender documentation, in accordance with the Rules for the implementation of tourist and recreational activities in state national nature parks, was also posted on the Internet resource of the national park.





The Ile-Alatau State Scientific and Production Enterprise will conduct explanatory work and public discussions of the tender and competition. For transparency of the decisions made, meetings of the Public Council of the National Park will be held. Development of ecological tourism in specially protected natural areas will contribute to the environmental education of citizens, cultivating respect for nature, and provide the local population with new jobs in the service sector. Information regarding the tender and competition will be posted on the website of the national park www.ile-alatau.kz , in the media and social networks," press service added.













