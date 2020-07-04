The Mayor of Almaty told about the city development on the basis of core values of the Constitution

Almaty. August 29. Kazakhstan Today - Today in Almaty a solemn meeting dedicated to the Constitution Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held. Socially active members of the city, deputies of the local representative body, and representatives of ethno-cultural associations took part in the event, Kazakhstan Today reports.

As the Mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek stressed, the Constitution strengthened the foundations of statehood, created the necessary conditions for the development of market economy, availability of "middle class", but most significantly, the Constitution ensured stability in our multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state, the Press Service of the city Mayor informed.

"Thanks to the wise policy of our president, all the years of independence, our country follows the path of unity and consistent formation of the nation on the basis of civil identity. As you know, this year, major changes to the Constitution were adopted in the implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms of the President after extensive discussions with the population. This will allow to take further systemic measures to ensure the supremacy of the statute law, the formation of a citizen-oriented state apparatus, effective control and active participation of civil society in important government decisions making," Baibek said.

He noted that during the years of independence, the economy of Almaty has grown more than 100 times, the number of small and medium-sized enterprises - 130 times. "Being a financial and economic magnet, Almaty harmoniously supplements the political center of our country - Astana. As the President said in time of transfer of the capital, "Almaty was, is and will be the largest financial, economic, scientific social and cultural center of the state and will never lose its attractive significance". And today we illustratively see the wisdom of the choice of the President. So, on a national basis, Almaty ensure a fifth part of the economy of the country, a third part of tax and non-tax revenues, over 40% of all trade operations, providing about 15% of the employed population of the country with a job", - said Baibek.

According to the Mayor Administration, only as a result of the implementation of state programs, more than 20 thousand jobs were created in the city.

In particular, under Nurly Zher program for the construction of 124 houses, 73 billion tenge was allocated. This year it is planned to complete the construction of 85 buildings. The amount of affordable housing in the city will increase by 6.5 times. This year, 3 thousand families has already received housing, and by the end of the year - another 3,2 thousand families. Under Nurly Zhol program, 106 kilometers of engineering networks, 2 new buildings of schools, 28 houses of affordable housing with the creation of 2,4 thousand jobs are being built. Within the framework of industrial and innovative development, 33 projects amounting to 36 billion tenge were commissioned. By the end of the year, another 22 projects amounting to 59 billion tenge with creation of 5,000 jobs will be commissioned. According to the Business Road Map, 687 projects with creation of more than 4 thousand jobs are being implemented.

In turn, Almaty city due to the accumulation of funds as a result of savings and optimization of budget expenditures of last year adopted its complex of anti-crisis measures, the Press Service recalled.

Thus, for the support of small and medium-sized businesses, Zhibek Zholy, Almaty-Onim-Tourism-Innovatsiya city programs for more than 12 billion tenge are implemented. 1.2 billion tenge of taxes is already paid out. Large foreign investors are involved in the city, including 7 transnational companies. Private construction is actively stimulated. For two years, the Urban Council approved 82 projects for more than 1 trillion tenge. Three have already been introduced, 23 projects amounting to 120 billion tenge with the creation of 6,500 jobs are being implemented.

Baybek also stressed that today the budget of the city is formed considering the target indicators of Almaty Development Program until 2020. The main principle is the focus on the result. Due to optimizing inefficient and expensive projects, the funds are directed to projects with maximum potential for the employment. This year, against a background of a 25% reduction in the investments of the republican budget, the local budget of the development has increased almost 1.5 times to 100 billion tenge.

"All five principles of Almaty 2020 program, which are guided by the Mayor Administration in their daily work, are based on the core values of our Constitution: the person, his life, security, rights and freedoms. The key ones for us are the constitutional postulates, such as accountability, transparency, wide public dialogue. As you know, this year we started a large-scale work on the transformation of the city, formation of an open, favorable and comfortable urban environment. So, it was allocated for the municipal improvement - 2.3 times, for roads - 1.3 times, for engineering services - 1.3 times more than the previous year", the Mayor said.

In addition, as the Press Service reported, the capital construction and modernization of 8 streets: Zhibek Zholy, Panfilov, Gogol, Kabanbai Batyr, Astana square, Baiseitova, Tulebayeva streets, Esentai river embankment the city is implemented in the city. If in the last year, 290 yard grounds were repaired, then this year - 472 yard grounds for the amount of 7.6 billion tenge. Within the framework of a large-scale modernization of the housing fund, it is planned to repair 254 buildings.

This year, the seismic reinforcement of 28 educational facilities for the amount of 23 billion tenge is implemented. A question about construction of two dams in Aksai and Ayusai Gorges is discussed with the government. In parallel, the work for pumping water from mudflow risk moraine lakes, cleaning evacuation canals from large-sized stones is in progress. This is invisible to the general public, but extremely important and labour-intensive activity of the municipal emergency service, allowing citizens to feel safe themselves, the Mayor Administration stressed.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.