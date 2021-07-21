Unstable weather conditions predicted for Kazakhstan July 20

Due to a cyclone and fronts the greater part of the country is to see unstable weather conditions resulting in thunderstorms with local hails. The country’s south and west are to enjoy the weather with no precipitation.

According to the National Weather Forcaster kazhydromet, the country is to brace for local high wind, bringing dust tides to the south, as well as fog in the north and northwest at night and in the morning.

Akmola region is to see locally 15-20mps wind as well as hail at daytime.

Kostanay region is to brace in places for fog as well as 15-20mps wind during the day.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in Zhambyl region as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions at daytime.

Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions are to expect in places 15-20mps wind with dust tides during the day. Turkestan region will see hail hit locally.

Occasional hail and 15-20mps wind are predicted for Karaganda region at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to brace for strong wind at 18mps during thunderstorm as well as fog at night. North Kazakhstan region is to see in places fog at night and in the morning.

Heat wave is to hit most of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions during the day.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, locally in Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions as well as south of East Kazakhstan region.













