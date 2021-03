Almaty will play a host to Kazakhstan Archery Championships, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports. It is scheduled to take place between March 24 and 31 at the Mercury Medet sports base.





It will bring together senior and youth categories. Above 200 athletes submitted applications so far.













