Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches his first-ever clay-court singles tournament semifinal

Images | KTF press-service

Tell a friend

The first semifinalist of the qualifying stage of the zone Asia / Oceania Juniors Davis Cup has been determined today at the national tennis center Beeline Arena in Shymkent, KTF press-service reports.





In the quarterfinals the trainees of Sergey Kvak defeated one of the strongest teams in the world, six-time champions of Juniors Davis Cup - the national team of Australia, 2:0.





The first point was brought to the Kazakhstan team by Damir Zhalgasbay, who confidently defeated Cameron Burton, 6:3, 6:0.





Next on the court came Zangar Nurlanuly, who defeated the son of two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt - Cruz Hewitt, 6:1, 6:0.

Last year, our team in the 1/4 finals also beat the Australian team with similar scores.





Thus, in the fall, the national team of Kazakhstan for the second year in a row will perform at the final stage of the junior Davis Cup 16&U.





Tomorrow, on May 24, our boys in the semifinals will play either with Korea or against Hong Kong.





Sponsors of the junior teams of Kazakhstan - JSC «National Welfare Fund ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ and Sport Qory Sports Support Fund.





General sponsor of the tournament - gold mining company of Kazakhstan «RG Gold»





Tournament partner - drinking water «Marai».