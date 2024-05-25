24.05.2024, 07:49 3411
Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches his first-ever clay-court singles tournament semifinal
Images | ktf.kz
World no.19 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has advanced to the semifinal of the clay-court ATP 250 event in the French city of Lyon, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Kazakhstan’s Bublik outplayed Russian Pavel Kotov, ranked 57th in the world, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the tournament.
Bublik is to take on Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France for a berth in the finals of the Lyon Open.
To note, the Kazakhstani is to play for the first time in the clay-court singles tournament in his career.
24.05.2024, 17:20 2196
Nicolas Vinokurov wins the fifth stage of Tour of Japan
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Nicolas Vinokurov is the winner of the fifth stage of the Tour of Japan, and Davide Toneatti takes second place, Team’s official website reports.
The fifth stage of the Tour of Japan had a distance of 120 kilometers and was held on a lap of 10,5 kilometers in the city of Iida.
Nicolas is competing in the Tour of Japan as part of the Astana Qazaqstan Development Team. The stage race started successfully for the team with the victory at the opening prologue and the lead in the GC. After several stages with top 10 results, today the team managed to successfully execute the final part of the race and took the first two places.
Today was a tough stage. I initially went to a breakaway which was later joined by Max (Walker) and we were like 15 riders. We rode all the laps of the race in the break and with 50 kilometers to go, we decided that the group was too big, and we needed to try to split it. Max and I us started attacking, and after each lap, fewer and fewer riders remained in the pack. By the final lap, there were four of us left. The peloton caught us on the final lap. With one kilometer to go, I thought the race was over for me, but seeing that the group had slowed down a bit, I decided to try to attack again. In the last uphill 300 meters, I gave it my all, pushed as hard as I could, and I’m very happy that I managed to win today. It’s a great day for the team," - said Nicolas Vinokurov.
24.05.2024, 14:16 2361
Team Kazakhstan secures berth in 2024 Asia/ Oceania Juniors Davis Cup Finals
Images | KTF press-service
The first semifinalist of the qualifying stage of the zone Asia / Oceania Juniors Davis Cup has been determined today at the national tennis center Beeline Arena in Shymkent, KTF press-service reports.
In the quarterfinals the trainees of Sergey Kvak defeated one of the strongest teams in the world, six-time champions of Juniors Davis Cup - the national team of Australia, 2:0.
The first point was brought to the Kazakhstan team by Damir Zhalgasbay, who confidently defeated Cameron Burton, 6:3, 6:0.
Next on the court came Zangar Nurlanuly, who defeated the son of two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt - Cruz Hewitt, 6:1, 6:0.
Last year, our team in the 1/4 finals also beat the Australian team with similar scores.
Thus, in the fall, the national team of Kazakhstan for the second year in a row will perform at the final stage of the junior Davis Cup 16&U.
Tomorrow, on May 24, our boys in the semifinals will play either with Korea or against Hong Kong.
Sponsors of the junior teams of Kazakhstan - JSC «National Welfare Fund ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ and Sport Qory Sports Support Fund.
General sponsor of the tournament - gold mining company of Kazakhstan «RG Gold»
Tournament partner - drinking water «Marai».
20.05.2024, 10:33 10936
Astana’s Ilkhan Dostiev and Max Walker bring two victories in one day
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Winning in Europe and Asia: today the riders of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Ilkhan Dostiev and Max Walker achieved two victories, one was claimed in Poland and another one in Japan, Team’s official website reports.
Ilkhan Dostiev won the final stage of Orlen Nations Grand Prix in Poland, where earlier this week he was close to victory by taking second place at the third stage. Today Ilkhan managed to conclude the race by bringing a victory for the national team of Kazakhstan.
Today was the final stage of the race, so I wanted to give my maximum and see how it goes. The goal was to try to attack on the last climb, which we managed to do. It was quite tough during the first stages, and honestly, I didn’t expect that we would be able to win today, but the guys did a great job, positioning me perfectly at the beginning of the climb. I am grateful to my teammates, they did amazing work today for this victory" - said Ilkhan Dostiev.
The other good news arrived from Tour of Japan, where Max Walker claimed a victory at the prologue.
The stage race Tour of Japan started with an opening prologue of 2.6 kilometers in Sakai. Max demonstrated a powerful performance by finishing in 3 minutes and 8 seconds with the advantage of 8 seconds in a short prologue.
It’s nice to start a race by winning the prologue and even having an advantage in the GC already. We have a strong team and this victory adds some additional confidence to us. I am glad with my shape right now and look forward to the upcoming stages", - said Max Walker.
17.05.2024, 09:19 19996
Kazakh Danilina cruises into Parma Ladies Open finals
Images | ktf.kz
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Russia’s Irina Khromacheva defeated Miriam Kolodziejova and Anna Siskova in the women’s doubles semifinal clash at the Parma Ladies Open presented by Iren 2024 in Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
The Czech players retired after the first set ended 6:1 in favor of Anna and Irina.
15.05.2024, 12:17 18971
Kazakh swimmer Yeldar Shekerbek claims OCEANMAN SPAIN 2024 gold
Kazakhstani Yeldar Shekerbek claimed gold medal at the OCEANMAN COSTA AZAHAR SPAIN 2024 open water swimming event held near the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh swimmer showed impressive result in men’s 10km in Masters 20-29 category.
Those competing in the event were the athletes from Mexico, Australia, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Macedonia, France, Egypt, Poland and another 30 countries.
Yeldar Shekerbek is a law student at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He is a reigning champion of Kazakhstan in men’s 2.5km and 10km swimming, all-around champion of Asia in men’s 5km swimming, world champion in 3*500m relay. In December 2023, he won a gold medal at the OCEANMAN WORLD FINAL 2023 in Phuket, Thailand.
10.05.2024, 19:44 42921
Galiya Tynbayeva grabs gold at 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana
Images | olympic.kz
Galiya Tynbayeva of Kazakhstan claimed her first career gold medal at the 2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam Tournament in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the final bout, she defeated Sabina Giliazova (AIN) from Russia, the winner of Tashkent Grand Prix 2019.
In the semifinal, Tynbayeva overwhelmed Shirine Boukli from France, world silver medalist, European champion, Grand Slam winner.
Tynbayeva will acquire 1,000 points in the world rankings.
2024 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam tournament kicked off today in Astana, at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace. The winners of will acquire 1000 points for the 1st place, 700 points for the 2nd place, and 500 points for the 3rd place. The event will last until May 12.
10.05.2024, 10:30 43126
Astana’s Mark Cavendish takes Stage 2 in sprint at Tour de Hongrie
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Mark Cavendish won the second stage of the Tour de Hongrie, 2.Pro stage race in Hungary. The stage ended with a massive sprint on the streets of Kazincbarcika. All riders of the Kazakhstani team spent the stage on the top, giving their 100% for the final success. Yevgeniy Gidich and Michele Gazzoli controlled the race and helped their leader to hold his position throughout the stage, and in the final Gleb Syritsa, Cees Bol and Michael Mørkøv made a great lead-out for the sprint, Team’s official website reports.
Mark Cavendish opened his sprint with about 150 meters to go, completing the teamwork with a success. For the British rider, this is his second win of the season after his success at a stage of the Tour Colombia in February.
The team was just phenomenal; my teammates did a great job and I managed to complete the job with a win. The finish was not easy and the final kilometres with a few corners turned out to be technically challenging. But it all worked out in the end, and I am very happy! Many thanks to the whole team! Yevgeniy Gidich looked after us the whole day long, protected us from the wind, kept us in position. Then Michele Gazzoli did a great job on the climb. Gleb Syritsa took us to a perfect position before the final kilometres of the stage. Cees Bol did everything perfectly, a great lead-out at top speed in a slight uphill. In the final, Mikael Mørkøv kept the speed high and brought me close to the finish line, giving me a short explosive acceleration that ended with the win! I am really happy with this victory; I was able to approach this race in a good shape after a fruitful training block. This victory will add motivation to all of us before the main goal of the season, the Tour de France", - said Mark Cavendish.
After two stages, Mark Cavendish moved into second place in the overall Tour de Hongrie standings.
04.05.2024, 15:45 61786
Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins big in Uzbekistan, earns Olympic license
Images | Olympic.kz
Elzhana Taniyeva of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the ongoing Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.
Scoring 33.90 points in the final, Taniyeva took home gold medal. She also earned an Olympic berth at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
Reina Matsusaka representing Japan scored 33.30 points settling for silver. Bronze went to Kazakhstan’s Aibota Yertaikyzy with 33.26 points.
