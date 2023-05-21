Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US

Images | Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation

Kazakhstani athletes claimed 14 medals, including four gold, five silver, and five bronze ones, at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in the South Korean city of Jinju, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.





20 Kazakhstanis competed alongside athletes from 29 countries at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.





Kazakhstani male weightlifters took the fourth place in the team standings, and was second only to the Chinese squad in terms of the total medals won. Kazakhstani female athletes took the 11th place.





Kazakhstani Adiletuly Nurgisa won silver in snatch and gold in clean and jerk and in total with a result of 400kg (181+219) in the category of 102kg.





Artem Antropov (172+227kg) and Andas Samarkanov (169-221kg) of Kazakhstan was second and third in the 109kg category.





In the 55kg category, Arli Chontei brought Kazakhstan gold in snatch with a result of 117kg and bronze after lifting a total of 258kg.





Aleksey Churkin of Kazakhstan claimed the 73kg bronze after lifting a total of 340 kg. He was second in snatch with a result of 154kg.





Kazakhstan’s Seitkazy Yleman hauled a gold medal lifting 155kg in snatch in the category of 81kg.





Kazakhstani female athlete Karina Goricheva won the 64kg silver in snatch with a lift of 91kg. Aisha Omarova of Kazakhstan (87kg) settled for bronze in clean and jerk.