Inter-Parliamentary Diplomacy Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry with Members of Parliament of BelgiumInter-Parliamentary Diplomacy Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry with Members of Parliament of Belgium
19.05.2023, 21:05 2841
Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
Images | sports.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko advanced to the quarterfinal of the ITF USA F14 Futures 2023 men’s singles tournament in Pensacola, Florida, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko beat American Jonah Braswell 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16 of the tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 28 minutes.
Popko is to take on British Blu Baker in the quarterfinal of the tennis event in the US.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.05.2023, 12:45 4076
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
World №6 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the first WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career after yet another encounter with world №1 Iga Swiatek, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
The Kazakhstani faced the defending champion Swiatek in the semifinal of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy.
Swiatek retired in the middle of the third set being 2-6, 7-6, 2-2 down to Rybakina due to a leg injury.
The Kazakhstani took their head to head rivalry to 3-2, ending Swiatek’s 14-match win streak.
It was a really tough match, especially the beginning. I would say I didn’t start that good," - said Rybakina after the match, praising Swiatek’s aggressive and explosive style of the game. She also admitted she struggled with the first serve in the first set.
She will clash with world №20 Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the tournament this Friday.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2023, 17:05 7981
2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships: Kazakhstani male athletes 4th in team standings
Images | Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani athletes claimed 14 medals, including four gold, five silver, and five bronze ones, at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in the South Korean city of Jinju, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.
20 Kazakhstanis competed alongside athletes from 29 countries at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.
Kazakhstani male weightlifters took the fourth place in the team standings, and was second only to the Chinese squad in terms of the total medals won. Kazakhstani female athletes took the 11th place.
Kazakhstani Adiletuly Nurgisa won silver in snatch and gold in clean and jerk and in total with a result of 400kg (181+219) in the category of 102kg.
Artem Antropov (172+227kg) and Andas Samarkanov (169-221kg) of Kazakhstan was second and third in the 109kg category.
In the 55kg category, Arli Chontei brought Kazakhstan gold in snatch with a result of 117kg and bronze after lifting a total of 258kg.
Aleksey Churkin of Kazakhstan claimed the 73kg bronze after lifting a total of 340 kg. He was second in snatch with a result of 154kg.
Kazakhstan’s Seitkazy Yleman hauled a gold medal lifting 155kg in snatch in the category of 81kg.
Kazakhstani female athlete Karina Goricheva won the 64kg silver in snatch with a lift of 91kg. Aisha Omarova of Kazakhstan (87kg) settled for bronze in clean and jerk.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.05.2023, 22:56 15361
Kazakh Shymbergenov eases into World Boxing Championships finals
Images | instagram.com/boxingkazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakh Aslanbek Shymbergenov advanced to the finals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.
In 71 kg semifinals he defeated India’s Nishat Dev to vie for top honors.
Shymbergenov is the reigning Asian champion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.05.2023, 11:24 17241
Putintseva wins at the start of Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (world No51) played in the first round of women’s singles at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, Kazinform reports.
Putintseva played vs Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova (world No76) and won in three sets with the total score of 6:7, 7:6, 6:0.
The match lasted for two hours and 53 minutes.
During the game, Putintseva failed to hit two aces and made one double fault. Besides, she won seven points and eight games in a row.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.05.2023, 23:21 19431
Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023
Images | nstagram.com/boxingkazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakh boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov beat Makan Traoré of France in the quarterfinals of the now-running IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakh boxer propelled to the semifinals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 to secure at least a bronze medal. Notably, it is the country’s first medal at the World Championships in Tashkent. Besides, Shymbergenov is the captain of the Kazakh team at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.05.2023, 08:51 20526
Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
Tell a friend
From May 11 to 30, the cities of Almaty, Astana and Aktobe will host the VI Kazakhstan Summer Paralympic Games, Kazinform reports.
More than 1,000 athletes from 20 regions of the country will compete in 10 sports at the event, according to the Centre for Training Persons with Physical Disabilities.
The opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Aktobe on May 24 and May 30 respectively.
The goal of the event is to attract disabled people to physical culture and sport.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.04.2023, 09:23 43456
Rybakina becomes World No 6
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
The reigning winner of the WTA-1000 Madrid Open tournament Ons Jabeur from Tunisia withdrew from the match and failed to defend 1000 points.
For this reason, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina has become the world No 6, Kazinform learned from Schrödinger Sport Telegram channel.
Jabeur was supposed to defend her last year's title in Spain. She will now lose 1000 rating points, according to the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.04.2023, 09:58 43106
Rybakina stands 7th in updated WTA singles rankings
The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its rankings of the best singles and doubles players
Tell a friend
The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its rankings of the best singles and doubles players, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.
The top 3 remains unchanged - Iga Swiatek from Poland is 1st, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is 2nd and U.S. player Jessica Pegula is 3rd.
Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina remains on the 7th line. Recall that she withdrew from her last 16 match against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Stuttgart Open for an injury.
Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost six lines and occupies now 51st position.
As for doubles rankings, Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic stands 1st, Barbora Krejcikova is 2nd and Jessica Pugula is 3rd.
Kazakhstani Anna Danilina lost one line and now stands 26th. Rybakina climbed up to the 95th line after winning two spots.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
18.05.2023, 09:53 15.05.2023, 19:3824416172,000 students to graduate from schools in Kazakhstan in 2023 15.05.2023, 16:4523251162,4 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in March 15.05.2023, 10:12Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana23166Issues of development of railway engineering discussed at the XI Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan in Astana 18.05.2023, 16:4823011Kazakhstan and Lithuania Set Course for Further Cooperation 28.04.2023, 19:09100211President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime 28.04.2023, 17:1996421Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India 28.04.2023, 10:3194726Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi 27.04.2023, 12:2593016Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President 26.04.2023, 11:3388596President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly