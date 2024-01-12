Elena Rybakina battles past Bucsa into Adelaide International quarterfinal

Images | ktf.kz

Top seed Elena Rybakina have strolled into the quarterfinal of the WTA 500 Adelaide International in Australia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





The Kazakhstani ousted Cristina Bucsa of Spain in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 in the second round.





Rybakina is expected to play against the winner of the Russian showdown between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinal-match.





The prize pool of the tournament exceeds $922,000.





Recall that Elena Rybakina captured the WTA 500 Brisbane International title, her first title of the season and 6th singles career title overall, by routing Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the final.