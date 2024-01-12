10.01.2024, 20:42 4696
Elena Rybakina battles past Bucsa into Adelaide International quarterfinal
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Top seed Elena Rybakina have strolled into the quarterfinal of the WTA 500 Adelaide International in Australia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani ousted Cristina Bucsa of Spain in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 in the second round.
Rybakina is expected to play against the winner of the Russian showdown between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinal-match.
The prize pool of the tournament exceeds $922,000.
Recall that Elena Rybakina captured the WTA 500 Brisbane International title, her first title of the season and 6th singles career title overall, by routing Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the final.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.01.2024, 08:10 11791
Danilina and Slovak Hruncakova win WTA 250 doubles title
Images | KTF press-service
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Slovak Viktoria Hruncakova won the WTA 250 women’s doubles title of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, KTF press-service reports.
The Kazakh-Slovak duo eliminated American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-7, 10-8. The final match lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes.
This is the fifth WTA doubles title for Danilina that she added to her ‘collection’.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2024, 17:09 11956
Kulambayeva claims 27th ITF doubles title
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva and Greek Sapfo Sakellaridi lifted the W50 Nonthaburi doubles title in Thailand, KTF press-service reports.
The Kazakh-Greek duo received ‘a walkover’ in the final of the tournament when their opponents Lanlana Tararudde and Chia Yi Tsao didn’t show up on court.
This is the first ITF doubles title for Zhibek this season and the 27th ITF doubles title in her career.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2024, 08:06 12136
Rybakina races past Sabalenka to win Brisbane International
Images | KTF press-service
Tell a friend
World No.4 Elena Rybakina captured her sixth career title and first of the season at the Brisbane International, defeating World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 in the final on Sunday. The victory ended Sabalenka's 15-match win streak on Australian soil, a streak that began last year with her wins in Adelaide and the Australian Open, KTF press-service reports.
Sunday was a rematch of that Australian Open final. Rybakina turned the tables this time, capped off a flawless opening week with an impenetrable performance to dominate the top seed. The victory is her third hard-court title and first since defeating Sabalenka to win Indian Wells last spring. It is also her second title in Australia, having won her first WTA title in Hobart in 2020.
Despite the score, it's always tough to play against you," Rybakina said on the court after being presented with the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Trophy by former World No.3 Wendy Turnbull. "We always push each other and I think that's great. We improve this way, so hopefully we continue."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.01.2024, 19:23 21436
42 athletes to represent Kazakhstan in 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in S. Korea
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has announced its roster for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics to take place from January 19 through February 1 in Gangwon province, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.
The country is to be represented by 42 athletes, competing in 10 sports, including biathlon, ski racing, curling, speed skating, cross country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, freestyle Mogul skating, short track skiing, and 3x3 ice hockey. A total of over 80 people, including athletes, dignitaries, coaches, doctors and media representatives are to leave for Gangwon from Kazakhstan.
The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics to take place from January 19 through February 1 in Gangwon province, South Korea.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.01.2024, 15:27 24711
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina propels to Brisbane quarterfinal
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s number 1 in tennis and 2nd-seed Elena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International presented by Evie in Brisbane, Australia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina eliminated three-time Grand Slam doubles winner Elise Mertens seeded 13th at the tournament in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
In the quarterfinal-match she will face the winner of Russian showdown Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Potapova.
In the second round of the tournament the Kazakhstani stunned Aussie Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-1.
Elena Rybakina ended last season ranked 4th in the world. The prize fund of the tournament stands at $1,736,763.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.01.2024, 17:13 26246
Rybakina starts year with first round win in Australia
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
World’s no.4 Elena Rybakina started her 2024 season with a stunning win over Aussie Olivia Gadecki, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Rybakina defeated Aussie Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-1 in Round of 32 of the Brisbane International presented by Evie in Brisbane, Australia. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and 12 minutes.
The Kazakhstani top seed is to play against Elise Mertens of Belgium in the next round of the tournament.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.12.2023, 09:33 33576
15yo Kazakh boy creates sensation vs Nepomniachtchi at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship
Images | sports.kz
Tell a friend
15-year-old chess player from Kazakhstan Yernur Amangeldy (2012) played vs Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi (2778) in the second round of the World Rapid Chess Championship in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Kazinform News Agency reports via Sports.kz.
Playing black, Amangeldy ended the match vs. Nepomniachtchi in a draw.
In April 2023, the Russian grandmaster was defeated by Chinese Ding Liren at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana.
The World Rapid Chess Championship is being held in Samarkand from December 26 to 30, with Rapid slated for December 26-28, and Blitz - for December 29-30.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.12.2023, 10:15 45641
Kazakhstan qualified for FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024
Images | kff.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan beat Netherlands in the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 elite qualifying round match 2:0 on December 14 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency quotes Sports.kz.
Thus, Kazakhstan earned a spot at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024.
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived at the Jekpe Jek Palace to support the national team.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.01.2024, 16:00Meeting with the Great Rossini 05.01.2024, 15:0654926Flood hits Pas-de-Calais, northern France 05.01.2024, 13:2754741Swans on Lake Karakol died from malnutrition, veterinary authorities say 05.01.2024, 08:5347001Preparations for enlarged session with Head of State participation discussed in Government 05.01.2024, 17:1846586Head of State Tokayev briefed about work of Majilis in 2023 13.12.2023, 19:41136241Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world 13.12.2023, 15:03133846Investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea in energy sector discussed by Government 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development115011At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 15.12.2023, 17:42112126UN Highly Appreciated Kazakhstan’s Contribution to the Organization’s Peacekeeping Activities 29.12.2023, 18:06111626SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane