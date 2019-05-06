Kazakhstan athletes do not use doping- Kazakhstan Minister of Culture and Sports

Astana. 14 February. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Muhamediuly: the ministry received the notice from the World Anti-Doping Agency which stated that Kazakhstan athletes are clear.



I have a request-to respect our athletes. There was a scandal. Athletes are guilty in using doping. It is not truth!" A. Muhamediuly said.



According to the Minister, yesterday the ministry received the notice from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which stated that Kazakhstan athletes are clear.



"Now we are waiting for the official written confirmation from the World Anti-Doping Agency. All our athletes are participating in competitions, we have not given them break after the completions of the Universiade," Muhamediuly added.



The Minister considers that claims of the Austrian side will teach our doctors.



"It's a technical fault. We dare not to blame the Austrian side, it is a technical fault. This is a lesson for us, so our doctors have to be more attentive to their duties," the Minister said.



Let's remind that Kazakhstan biathlon team at the World Championship was suspected of doping because of the negligence of the doctors.



News Agency Bnews



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.