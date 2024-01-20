This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Konstantin Gorovenko has become new senior coach
relevant news
4th Winter Youth Olympic Games open in S. Korea
You are following in the footsteps of sporting icons who made Olympic history right here at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang 2018," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said at the ceremony.
V World Nomad Games to be held in September in Astana
- horse racing;
- national types of wrestling;
- traditional intellectual games;
- competitions in martial arts;
- archery;
- hunting with birds;
- folk games;
- demonstration performances in ethnic sports.
Rybakina saves set points vs. Pliskova to make Australian Open second round
Nikita Chiryutin claims gold medal at Asian Shooting Championship
Elena Rybakina battles past Bucsa into Adelaide International quarterfinal
Danilina and Slovak Hruncakova win WTA 250 doubles title
Kulambayeva claims 27th ITF doubles title
Rybakina races past Sabalenka to win Brisbane International
Despite the score, it's always tough to play against you," Rybakina said on the court after being presented with the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Trophy by former World No.3 Wendy Turnbull. "We always push each other and I think that's great. We improve this way, so hopefully we continue."
Most viewed
19.01.2024, 09:53Kazakhstan plans to renovate railway stations 19.01.2024, 20:072141Economic Watch: China expected to become world's top auto exporter 19.01.2024, 21:242131New int'l trade, logistics center begins operating in Kazakhstan 19.01.2024, 15:101941China, U.S. should bear responsibility for history, people, world: Chinese ambassador 19.01.2024, 18:311566Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 15.01.2024, 09:2431491KazTransOil boost oil transit from Aktau port to Baku 15.01.2024, 17:3530571Capital’s Artists Tell a Bohemian Story 14.01.2024, 20:3427821Kazakhstan supports 'one-China' principle - Foreign Office 14.01.2024, 21:5627601President Tokayev congratulates King Frederik X of Denmark 15.01.2024, 03:28Xinhua Commentary: Chinese premier travels to Europe to boost ties, globalization in 2024's first overseas trip24986Xinhua Commentary: Chinese premier travels to Europe to boost ties, globalization in 2024's first overseas trip 29.12.2023, 18:06112366SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane 21.12.2023, 18:34110261Arab countries, Russia agree to boost cooperation 21.12.2023, 12:04109396UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region 27.12.2023, 10:39108446General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2024 26.12.2023, 23:28102821Informal meeting of CIS Heads of State takes place