Konstantin Gorovenko has become new senior coach

The Kazakhstani specialist Konstantin Gorovenko has been appointed head coach of the Kazakhstan U-21 team, kff.kz reports.





Konstantin Gorovenko played for football clubs as Kairat, Kainar, Zhenis, Alma-Ata, Sunkar and Megasport. He played 6 matches and scored 3 goals for the Kazakhstan national team in the season of 2000-2001.





His coaching career started as an assistant to the head coach of FC Sunkar. He also worked in the youth teams of FC Kairat. In 2017, Gorovenko, in his debut season, led the Almaty club to bronze medals in the First League of Kazakhstan.





In 2018-2020, he coached the second team of FC Zhetysu.





In 2020, he coached FC Shakhter from Karaganda. That season, Shakhter took fourth place in the Premier League and advanced the European Competitions.





In 2021, he was appointed head coach of FC Maktaaral. The team managed to promote to the Premier League, becoming the silver medalist of the First League.





Gorovenko also coached FC Atyrau and FC Kaspiy.





Konstantin Gorovenko will be assisted by the former defender of the Kazakhstan national team, Eldos Akhmetov. A full coaching staff will be formed at a later date.





The Kazakhstan Football Federation thanks the coaching staff led by Kairat Nurdauletov for the work done and wishes them success in their future professional careers.