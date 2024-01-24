22.01.2024, 11:16 6431
Mark Renshaw after Tour Down Under: We are on a good trajectory
Astana Qazaqstan Team finished its first race in 2024 season - Santos Tour Down Under in Australia. The team got 5 Top-10 places with Max Kanter (6th, 9th, 5th, 7th in first four stages) and Christian Scaroni (8th in the final day). At the same time due to a bad crash in Stage 3 (Christian Scaroni, Samuele Battistella and Michele Gazzoli involved) the team missed a chance to play a role in the fight for the General Classification, Team’s official website reports.
Astana Sports Director Mark Renshaw sums up the team’s performance at the Tour Down Under:
Although we did not get the results we wanted this week, I believe we are on a good trajectory for next racing weeks. We had some really bad luck with 3 riders crashing very heavy at speed on stage 3 and this hurt our GC objectives for the race. A big positive we take from this week is the performance of Max Kanter, he worked really well with Rüdiger Selig before he fell ill before Stage 5. The two riders will form a very good pair for the season and already the sprinter and lead-out relationship is formed. We finish the race on a good day with Christian Scaroni taking a very solid Top-10 on the GC day today, he still has some pain in the left wrist, but the legs are back firing and this is great for the team’s objective next week. I had a nice week leading the team as Sports Director in my first race with Stefano Zanini bringing me up to speed, I feel like I never left the sport and I’m very comfortable in the role".
Amir Omarkhanov wins the second round of the Australian Open Juniors with a willful victory
Amir Omarkhanov reached the third round of the Australian Open Juniors, KTF press-service reports.
In the match of the second round, the Kazakh defeated Victor Friedrich from Great Britain - 3:6, 7:6 (6), 6:3. In the last set Amir had been losing 0:2.
The next opponent of the trainee of the Karaganda school of tennis will be South Korean Hyun Kim, the 14th seeded of the tournament.
At the start, the Kazakh competed with the first seeded Federico Cina from Italy. The match ended, 0:6, 6:3, 6:3. This is Amir’s second victory over Federico. The first victory happened last November in the final stage of Junior Davis Cup.
Omarkhanov is ranked 26th in the junior world ranking. He is a trainee of the Karaganda school of tennis, where he trained under the guidance of Peter Nesterov. Currently, Amir is training in Belgrade in Janko Tipsarevic’s Academy, where he is coached by Nemanja Lalic.
4th Winter Youth Olympic Games open in S. Korea
The fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games officially opened on Friday night with a grand opening ceremony in South Korea's eastern Gangwon Province, Xinhua reports.
The opening ceremony was held concurrently in the Gangneung Oval and the PyeongChang Dome under the theme of "The Universe."
The theme symbolized the infinite possibility of youth by describing an imaginative journey of Woori, the ceremony's heroine and a high school girl growing up in the province, to discover a forgotten dream and create her own universe.
Woori in Korean can be translated into "being together," representing those who have turned their dream into reality.
Athletes paraded into the venue in alphabetical order of their national or regional names in the Korean language, with China's national flag carried by ice hockey player Zhang Jingyue.
It marked the first time that China had formed a delegation to take part in an international multi-sport winter event since the Beijing Winter Olympics.
You are following in the footsteps of sporting icons who made Olympic history right here at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang 2018," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said at the ceremony.
Bach encouraged young athletes to do their best in the upcoming competitions while making new friends, learning Olympic values and respecting competitors.
A digital cauldron was lit outdoors at Gangneung Olympic Park to emphasize the sustainability of the Winter Youth Olympics, while the Olympic cauldron was lit in a traditional way in the Gangneung Oval.
The digital representation of the Olympic flame will be viewed throughout the two-week event.
The ceremony was also celebrated by South Korean singers, dancers and artists at both arenas.
1,802 athletes aged 14 to 18 from 78 nations and regions will compete in the four cities of Gangneung, PyeongChang, Jeongseon and Hoengseong until February 1.
The Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics will feature seven sports, 15 disciplines and 81 events.
V World Nomad Games to be held in September in Astana
The fifth World Nomad Games will be held from September 8 to 14 in Astana, the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of Kazakhstan reported.
About 4 thousand athletes from more than 100 countries will take part in the competition. It is expected that more than 100 thousand tourists will visit sports and cultural events, Kabar reports.
The sports program, according to preliminary data, includes competitions in 20 competitive and 10 demonstration sports. Among them:
- horse racing;
- national types of wrestling;
- traditional intellectual games;
- competitions in martial arts;
- archery;
- hunting with birds;
- horse racing;
- folk games;
- demonstration performances in ethnic sports.
The Ethnic Village "Universe of Nomads" will be opened in Astana, where every visitor will be able to get acquainted with the culture and traditions of the Kazakh people, as well as the original culture of the participating countries of the World Congress. Up to 30 thousand residents and guests of the capital will be able to visit the ethno-aul every day, the organizers said.
The 5th WNG will be held under the motto: "Meeting in the Great Steppe".
Rybakina saves set points vs. Pliskova to make Australian Open second round
No.3 seed Elena Rybakina recovered from a slow start to win her Australian Open first round 7-6(6), 6-4 over Karolina Pliskova in 1 hour and 33 minutes, saving triple set point in the first-set tiebreak along the way, KTF press-service reports.
Rybakina, who was runner-up in Melbourne last year to Aryna Sabalenka, has enjoyed a superb start to 2024. The Kazakhstani claimed her sixth career title in Brisbane two weeks ago, routing Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 in the final, and now owns a 7-1 record this season.
The result maintained Rybakina's perfect record against two-time major finalist Pliskova. She now leads their head-to-head 4-0, including 8-0 in sets and 3-0 in tiebreaks. The 24-year-old will face the opposite dynamic in her second round against Anna Blinkova, though. No.57-ranked Blinkova, who defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-4, won their only pro encounter in the 2017 St. Petersburg ITF W100 semifinals, as well as their only junior meeting in a Moscow clay-court final in 2014.
Konstantin Gorovenko has become new senior coach
The Kazakhstani specialist Konstantin Gorovenko has been appointed head coach of the Kazakhstan U-21 team, kff.kz reports.
Konstantin Gorovenko played for football clubs as Kairat, Kainar, Zhenis, Alma-Ata, Sunkar and Megasport. He played 6 matches and scored 3 goals for the Kazakhstan national team in the season of 2000-2001.
His coaching career started as an assistant to the head coach of FC Sunkar. He also worked in the youth teams of FC Kairat. In 2017, Gorovenko, in his debut season, led the Almaty club to bronze medals in the First League of Kazakhstan.
In 2018-2020, he coached the second team of FC Zhetysu.
In 2020, he coached FC Shakhter from Karaganda. That season, Shakhter took fourth place in the Premier League and advanced the European Competitions.
In 2021, he was appointed head coach of FC Maktaaral. The team managed to promote to the Premier League, becoming the silver medalist of the First League.
Gorovenko also coached FC Atyrau and FC Kaspiy.
Konstantin Gorovenko will be assisted by the former defender of the Kazakhstan national team, Eldos Akhmetov. A full coaching staff will be formed at a later date.
The Kazakhstan Football Federation thanks the coaching staff led by Kairat Nurdauletov for the work done and wishes them success in their future professional careers.
Nikita Chiryutin claims gold medal at Asian Shooting Championship
Kazakh shooter Nikita Chiryutin grabbed a gold medal at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Shooting Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform News Agency reports via the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
He was the first with 584 points when he entered the Rapid Fire Pistol finals having secured his Olympic quota.
The athlete retained his first position and won the gold medal of the championship.
Nikita Chiryutin is a member of the national shooting team.
Elena Rybakina battles past Bucsa into Adelaide International quarterfinal
Top seed Elena Rybakina have strolled into the quarterfinal of the WTA 500 Adelaide International in Australia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani ousted Cristina Bucsa of Spain in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 in the second round.
Rybakina is expected to play against the winner of the Russian showdown between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinal-match.
The prize pool of the tournament exceeds $922,000.
Recall that Elena Rybakina captured the WTA 500 Brisbane International title, her first title of the season and 6th singles career title overall, by routing Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the final.
Danilina and Slovak Hruncakova win WTA 250 doubles title
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Slovak Viktoria Hruncakova won the WTA 250 women’s doubles title of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, KTF press-service reports.
The Kazakh-Slovak duo eliminated American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-7, 10-8. The final match lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes.
This is the fifth WTA doubles title for Danilina that she added to her ‘collection’.
