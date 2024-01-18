Nikita Chiryutin claims gold medal at Asian Shooting Championship

Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Kazakh shooter Nikita Chiryutin grabbed a gold medal at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Shooting Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform News Agency reports via the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.





He was the first with 584 points when he entered the Rapid Fire Pistol finals having secured his Olympic quota.





The athlete retained his first position and won the gold medal of the championship.





Nikita Chiryutin is a member of the national shooting team.