16.01.2024, 17:55 6311
Rybakina saves set points vs. Pliskova to make Australian Open second round
Images | KTF press-service
Tell a friend
No.3 seed Elena Rybakina recovered from a slow start to win her Australian Open first round 7-6(6), 6-4 over Karolina Pliskova in 1 hour and 33 minutes, saving triple set point in the first-set tiebreak along the way, KTF press-service reports.
Rybakina, who was runner-up in Melbourne last year to Aryna Sabalenka, has enjoyed a superb start to 2024. The Kazakhstani claimed her sixth career title in Brisbane two weeks ago, routing Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 in the final, and now owns a 7-1 record this season.
The result maintained Rybakina's perfect record against two-time major finalist Pliskova. She now leads their head-to-head 4-0, including 8-0 in sets and 3-0 in tiebreaks. The 24-year-old will face the opposite dynamic in her second round against Anna Blinkova, though. No.57-ranked Blinkova, who defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-4, won their only pro encounter in the 2017 St. Petersburg ITF W100 semifinals, as well as their only junior meeting in a Moscow clay-court final in 2014.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
13.01.2024, 18:58 12576
Nikita Chiryutin claims gold medal at Asian Shooting Championship
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakh shooter Nikita Chiryutin grabbed a gold medal at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Shooting Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform News Agency reports via the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
He was the first with 584 points when he entered the Rapid Fire Pistol finals having secured his Olympic quota.
The athlete retained his first position and won the gold medal of the championship.
Nikita Chiryutin is a member of the national shooting team.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.01.2024, 20:42 27956
Elena Rybakina battles past Bucsa into Adelaide International quarterfinal
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Top seed Elena Rybakina have strolled into the quarterfinal of the WTA 500 Adelaide International in Australia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani ousted Cristina Bucsa of Spain in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 in the second round.
Rybakina is expected to play against the winner of the Russian showdown between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinal-match.
The prize pool of the tournament exceeds $922,000.
Recall that Elena Rybakina captured the WTA 500 Brisbane International title, her first title of the season and 6th singles career title overall, by routing Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the final.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.01.2024, 08:10 35051
Danilina and Slovak Hruncakova win WTA 250 doubles title
Images | KTF press-service
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Slovak Viktoria Hruncakova won the WTA 250 women’s doubles title of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, KTF press-service reports.
The Kazakh-Slovak duo eliminated American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-7, 10-8. The final match lasted for 1 hour and 50 minutes.
This is the fifth WTA doubles title for Danilina that she added to her ‘collection’.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2024, 17:09 35216
Kulambayeva claims 27th ITF doubles title
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva and Greek Sapfo Sakellaridi lifted the W50 Nonthaburi doubles title in Thailand, KTF press-service reports.
The Kazakh-Greek duo received ‘a walkover’ in the final of the tournament when their opponents Lanlana Tararudde and Chia Yi Tsao didn’t show up on court.
This is the first ITF doubles title for Zhibek this season and the 27th ITF doubles title in her career.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2024, 08:06 35396
Rybakina races past Sabalenka to win Brisbane International
Images | KTF press-service
Tell a friend
World No.4 Elena Rybakina captured her sixth career title and first of the season at the Brisbane International, defeating World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 in the final on Sunday. The victory ended Sabalenka's 15-match win streak on Australian soil, a streak that began last year with her wins in Adelaide and the Australian Open, KTF press-service reports.
Sunday was a rematch of that Australian Open final. Rybakina turned the tables this time, capped off a flawless opening week with an impenetrable performance to dominate the top seed. The victory is her third hard-court title and first since defeating Sabalenka to win Indian Wells last spring. It is also her second title in Australia, having won her first WTA title in Hobart in 2020.
Despite the score, it's always tough to play against you," Rybakina said on the court after being presented with the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Trophy by former World No.3 Wendy Turnbull. "We always push each other and I think that's great. We improve this way, so hopefully we continue."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.01.2024, 19:23 44696
42 athletes to represent Kazakhstan in 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in S. Korea
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has announced its roster for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics to take place from January 19 through February 1 in Gangwon province, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.
The country is to be represented by 42 athletes, competing in 10 sports, including biathlon, ski racing, curling, speed skating, cross country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, freestyle Mogul skating, short track skiing, and 3x3 ice hockey. A total of over 80 people, including athletes, dignitaries, coaches, doctors and media representatives are to leave for Gangwon from Kazakhstan.
The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics to take place from January 19 through February 1 in Gangwon province, South Korea.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.01.2024, 15:27 47971
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina propels to Brisbane quarterfinal
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s number 1 in tennis and 2nd-seed Elena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International presented by Evie in Brisbane, Australia, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Rybakina eliminated three-time Grand Slam doubles winner Elise Mertens seeded 13th at the tournament in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
In the quarterfinal-match she will face the winner of Russian showdown Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Potapova.
In the second round of the tournament the Kazakhstani stunned Aussie Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-1.
Elena Rybakina ended last season ranked 4th in the world. The prize fund of the tournament stands at $1,736,763.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.01.2024, 17:13 49366
Rybakina starts year with first round win in Australia
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
World’s no.4 Elena Rybakina started her 2024 season with a stunning win over Aussie Olivia Gadecki, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Rybakina defeated Aussie Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-1 in Round of 32 of the Brisbane International presented by Evie in Brisbane, Australia. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and 12 minutes.
The Kazakhstani top seed is to play against Elise Mertens of Belgium in the next round of the tournament.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.01.2024, 11:45Dedicated to the Centenary of Roland Petit 11.01.2024, 10:42300363,762 measles cases confirmed in Zhambyl region 11.01.2024, 16:4429901Mass die-off of swans: Maximum contaminant level revealed on Lake Karakol in Mangistau region 11.01.2024, 20:4629756Arrest of ex-Kazakh National Economy Minister extended until March 12.01.2024, 12:4829616Kazakhstan marks 112nd anniversary of Dinmukhammed Kunayev 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development115586At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 29.12.2023, 18:06112206SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane 21.12.2023, 18:34110096Arab countries, Russia agree to boost cooperation 21.12.2023, 12:04109211UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region 19.12.2023, 09:01106281Kazakhstan welcomes announcement of 2024 as Year of Voluntary Movement in CIS - Alikhan Smailov