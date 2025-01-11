Olzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reformOlzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reform
08.01.2025, 13:31 3951
30,000 flee as fierce wildfire rages in Los Angeles
Images | x.com/@selamolurm
A fast-moving wildfire in Los Angeles, California has forced 30,000 people to evacuate, with officials warning that worsening winds could further escalate the blaze, Anadolu Agency reports.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the fire in the coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood erupted Tuesday morning.
Fueled by winds reaching 64 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour), the flames spread rapidly, scorching 200 acres within hours and ballooning to nearly 3,000 acres by evening.
04.01.2025, 10:56 6826
The world welcomes 2025 with a bang!
Images | Depositphotos
Dragons in the sky: China staged a spectacular drone show for the New Year. The show took place in Shanghai, and 10 thousand drones were used.
The New Year was celebrated no less impressively in Dubai, where there was a light show with fireworks.
France rang in 2025 with a beautiful display of fireworks around the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Australia puts on spectacular fireworks show over Sydney Harbour.
Fireworks burst in the sky around the London Eye and The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell, "Big Ben", at the Palace of Westminster, London.
31.12.2024, 15:17 25306
Almaty has turned into a New Year's fairy tale
Images | gov.kz
28.12.2024, 13:11 25851
How Christmas trees were lit around the world
Images | Akimat of Astana
25.12.2024, 13:42 25646
Best christmas music
Images | Depositphotos
05.12.2024, 10:41 82061
Tsunami warning issued in Northern California after 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast
Images | abcnews.go.com
Tsunami warnings have been issued for nearly 5 million people along parts of the Northern California and Oregon coastlines after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the California coast.
The earthquake hit at 10:44 a.m. PT about 60 miles southwest of Ferndale, California, the US Geological Survey said.
04.12.2024, 11:13 93581
Falling asteroid lights up sky in Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia
Images | Depositphotos
Residents of the town of Olekminsk posted videos on social media showing a comet-like object lighting up the night sky as it passed over Russia’s Siberian republic of Yakutia.
01.12.2024, 10:13 82276
13 people injured when an iron bird crashed in France
Images | pablic.tvzvezda.ru
A large metal figure of a bird collapsed on a crowd in France during a Christmas festival, 13 people were injured, the Ouest France newspaper reported.
‘On Saturday, 30 November, hundreds of people gathered for a large parade to kick off Christmas celebrations in the resort (commune) of Trouville-Sur-Mer … a metal structure that supported a bird … collapsed onto the crowd,’ the newspaper said.
It is noted that the festival participants were evacuated from the scene. Police and military personnel were involved in rescue operations.
30.11.2024, 11:01 93561
Famous photographer shares the most beautiful views of the Mangistau mountains
Images | instagram/danielkordan
Daniel Kordan has shared magical footage from his trip to western Kazakhstan.
