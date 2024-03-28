This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23 die, over 5,000 displaced due to heavy rains in southeastern Brazil
relevant news
Navruz celebrations begin in Uzbekistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan celebrates Nooruz holiday
I sincerely congratulate my compatriots on this day that marks new hopes and aspirations. For a month you sprouted wheat, prepared sumolok until dawn and asked the Creator for blessings. Let them be heard and accepted," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Japan aiming for wealthy Asians to visit rural areas near 2025 Expo
We have occasionally received calls from overseas (regarding expo tickets) but they are not selling well," said an official of major Japanese travel firm H.I.S. Co.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bishkek to host Second World Deaf Taekwondo Championship
A lot of work is being done to develop this sport. This, one might say, is a kind of propaganda of sign language taekwondo among the deaf. And we aim to show that people with disabilities can also achieve great success in sports. I would also like to note the great contribution of the state to the development of Deaflympic sports in the country. Limited health capabilities are not a limitation in sports. Everyone has the opportunity to play sports and reach the top. Our goal will be achieved - every special citizen of Kyrgyzstan will receive this opportunity," Abdrakhmanov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Azerbaijan to chair CICA in 2024-2026
Azerbaijan actively participates in collaboration within the CICA framework. Our government coordinates the confidence-building initiative "Development of safe and efficient transport corridors." The Almaty Act, enacted in 2002, and the Declaration of Principles Governing Relations between CICA Member States, issued in 1999, are the major texts governing CICA activities. The Astana Statement on the Transformation of CICA was agreed upon during the CICA Summit in 2022, marking the start of the process of transforming CICA into a full-fledged regional international organization. Currently, the group has 28 members. In addition, ten countries and international organizations such as the UN, OSCE, International Organization for Migration, League of Arab States, and TURKPA have observer status in CICA. The administrative body of CICA is the Secretariat, located in Astana and coordinating the activities of the Council. CICA activity management and priority setting are carried out by the presiding country," the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China launches new relay satellite for Earth-Moon communications
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
WMO issues red alert over record-breaking climate change indicators
This annual report shows that the climate crisis is the defining challenge that humanity faces," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said at a press conference in Geneva. "It is closely intertwined with the inequality crisis, as witnessed by growing food insecurity, population displacement and biodiversity loss."
Never have we been so close -- albeit on a temporary basis at the moment -- to the 1.5 degree Celsius lower limit of the Paris Agreement on climate change," said the WMO chief.
Earth's issuing a distress call," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message at the conference. "The latest State of the Global Climate report shows a planet on the brink. Fossil fuel pollution is sending climate chaos off the charts."
The long lifetime of CO2 means that temperatures will continue to rise for many years to come," the report warned.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
6 killed, 3 injured as lorry rams into vehicles at police stop in southern Spain
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.03.2024, 13:27Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz meiramy 21.03.2024, 17:3331351Almaty budget grows by 55% to reach KZT 287.5 bln, mayor 21.03.2024, 16:3631226Seismic security - key factor of national security, Kazakh President 21.03.2024, 09:1027801President and Prime Minister of Israel Received Ambassador of Kazakhstan 21.03.2024, 18:1227646Cooperation in the Field of Forestry Between Kazakhstan and Korea is Deepening 04.03.2024, 18:28Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Geology: Memorandums of Understanding Signed During Kanat Sharlapayev's Visit94771Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Geology: Memorandums of Understanding Signed During Kanat Sharlapayev's Visit 28.02.2024, 18:0394591Kazakhstan, Japan agree to resume direct flights 27.02.2024, 14:0891931Tech, tourism, education main attraction for Central Asian countries in India 27.02.2024, 16:0690116Kazakhstan confirms date for President Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan 29.02.2024, 13:0190106Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region