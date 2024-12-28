China visa-free transit policy boosts tourism and business: experts

Images | CFP

China introduced an update to its visa-free transit policy on Tuesday, extending the allowed stay for eligible foreign travelers to 240 hours, or 10 days, up from the previous 72 to 144 hours. The move, aimed at attracting more international visitors, took effect immediately, according to an announcement by the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on its official website, CGTN reports.





The policy applies to travelers from 54 countries, including Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, who transit through China en route to a third country or region. Eligible individuals can now enter China without a visa via any of the 60 open ports across 24 provincial-level regions, provided their stay does not exceed 240 hours within the specified areas.





China has been continuously optimizing its transit visa exemption policies since July 2023. To date, the country has established comprehensive visa-free agreements with 26 nations, unilaterally exempted visas for travelers from 38 countries, including France and Germany, and implemented transit visa exemptions for 54 countries. Additionally, China has mutual visa-free agreements with 157 countries and regions worldwide.





According to NIA, from January to November 2024, 29.2 million foreign visits to China were recorded, an 86.2 percent year-on-year increase. Of these, 17.4 million benefited from visa-free entry, marking a 123.3 percent rise. Notably, the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy has gained immense popularity domestically and internationally, with a 132.9 percent year-on-year increase in such visits.





Experts have underscored the broader impact of these measures. Chen Zhanming, vice dean of the School of Applied Economics at Renmin University of China, highlighted that the enhanced visa-free transit policy will improve ease of access for foreigners visiting China for tourism, business, or family purposes. He said, "the growing influx of international tourists will create more opportunities for China's tourism and other industries, injecting new momentum into its economic growth."





Ester Baiget, global president of Danish biotechnology firm Novonesis, emphasized the practical significance of the visa-free policy. "Although it may seem like a small detail, it will greatly facilitate travel to China. With smoother mobility, our connections will strengthen, fostering closer relationships," she said.