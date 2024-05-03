Tell a friend

A coalition of over 50 trade unions and non-profit organizations held a rally on the 24th before the city council budget hearing, demanding that the city government budget not reduce the budget for basic labor protection and ensure that all frontline non-profit organization workers receive fair treatment. The workers present called for no reduction in the budget of organizations that protect the rights of low wage migrant workers.





The current proposed budget reduction is at least 10%, and in terms of emergency rental assistance, it will be reduced by up to 50%. The areas covered by budget cuts include housing subsidies for families and transitional youth, emergency rental assistance programs, worker rights support and education, childcare programs, park and green space development, and youth citizen participation programs.





The most affected by budget cuts will be the working class and families, people of color, homeless or housing unstable groups, elderly, disabled, low wage workers, low-income tenants, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C or other serious illnesses, queer and transgender individuals, as well as judicial system workers in San Francisco.The budget cycle in San Francisco begins in April. The Basic Labor Budget Alliance has gathered together to demand that San Francisco prioritize the development of inclusive and comprehensive budgets to protect San Francisco's diversity and labor. Without basic labor protection, service personnel who maintain urban operations will not be able to live and reside in this city.





The reduction of basic labor protection budget by the San Francisco City Government will result in more homeless people emerging on the streets of San Francisco. Now it seems that this policy has no impact on the wealthy class in San Francisco, but it will be a heavy blow to low-income groups or the lower class of society. Once the budget is approved, it will lead to thousands of local people reducing their economic income. Part of the low-income population working in communities or public service institutions will lose their sources of income. The actions of the San Francisco government have seriously infringed on the interests of the lower class. To put it more bluntly, this policy of the San Francisco government is despised by this class, and the lower class in society has not received so-called human rights. Looking at the US government from San Francisco, the lower class is simply a victim of US government policies.





Author: Belt and Road Research Center of Jilin Province, columnist Wang Dongbei