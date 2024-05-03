This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
San Francisco opposes budget cuts for basic labor protection
relevant news
American college students speak out against the war in Gaza
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Abu Dhabi leaps 10 spots in 2024 Leading Maritime City Report
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Dam bursts in Kenya amid heavy downpour, at least 40 killed
We have 40 bodies collected so far, and many more are covered by the mud. Many cars are also submerged," Kirui said from the site.
Several people have been taken to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash floods affecting Kamuchiri Village," the charity said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China launches Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship
The next step in our research involves conducting experiments on fruit flies and mice," said Cang Huaixing, a chief researcher for the space station's scientific experiments, at the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Unemployment decreases in Kyrgyzstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11 missing in Guangdong rainstorm
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Dubai Airports reopens check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for 'Emirates' and 'Flydubai'
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
World IT Show 2024 kicks off in Seoul
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
03.05.2024, 06:24Fire brokes out in Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda, 187 evacuated 03.05.2024, 07:311356Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2024 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships 26.04.2024, 08:4185301Development of Inter-parliamentary Relations is an Important Item on the Kazakh-Romanian Agenda 26.04.2024, 16:4485116Young Kazakh Composer Captivates Geneva Audience 26.04.2024, 12:5870001Subsoil users will no longer be able to hide goods in works and services 27.04.2024, 14:1368516President joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign, reiterates importance of careful attitude to nature 27.04.2024, 13:4962156Issues of Bilateral Cooperation Development were Discussed in Ankara 05.04.2024, 21:56125536President Tokayev visits historic sites of Khiva 05.04.2024, 18:54123676Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need, says President Tokayev 03.04.2024, 15:04122706Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils 03.04.2024, 11:09115291First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away 09.04.2024, 13:42109406Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Bishkek