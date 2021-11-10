КНБ опубликовал детали дела о крупном хищении госматрезерва в конце 90-х годов

The CPC is a political party that seeks happiness for the people and progress for humanity. No matter how the global situation might have changed, the CPC has always pursued the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom. It has championed internationalism, stood on the right side of history and the progressive side of humanity, and contributed to world peace and development.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, China has moved closer to the center of the world stage. Playing a more active role in international affairs, the Party has consistently promoted major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and the building of a global community of shared future. It has won respect from peace-loving people throughout the world with real actions, and friends of the CPC and the Chinese people are to be found all over the world.

Safeguarding World Peace

Having gone through many testing times in pursuing national independence and the people's liberation, the CPC deeply understands how precious peace is. In a complex world, the CPC has always championed justice, peace, democracy and multilateralism while opposing war, hegemony and unilateralism.

Defending world peace in World War II. During this epic war on which the future of humanity depended, the CPC fought for peace and justice. In a complex conflict involving nations and domestic classes, it made the interests of the country its priority, steadfastly resisted Fascist aggression, and carried the hopes for national salvation. The Party led the people in fighting in the major eastern theater of the war, and made an important contribution to the ultimate victory.

During the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the CPC proposed the guidelines for all-out resistance, and pushed for the formation of a united front, creating a situation never before seen in the country's modern history. It defined the strategic guidelines for a protracted war, solidified the Chinese people's resolution to fight, charted the direction for them, and played a key role in the victory.

In addition to taking the lead in successfully pushing for the united front in China, the CPC also called for a united international anti-Fascist front. During the later stages of the war, the Party actively supported the founding of the United Nations, and played an important role in the establishment of a peaceful post-WWII order.

Taking a clear-cut stance against hegemony and power politics. Born in resistance against foreign aggression, the CPC has an innate opposition to hegemony and power politics. Since the founding of the PRC, the Party has maintained an independent foreign policy, insisting that the CPC's affairs must be handled by the CPC, and China's affairs must be managed by the Chinese people. It never permits interference by any external force in any form, and never yields to any external pressure. This ensures that China's sovereignty, security and development interests always rest in China's own hands.

In the words of Chairman Mao, "All reactionaries are paper tigers." Confronted with blatant US provocation, the CPC decided to fight to defend China, which led to victory in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (the Korean War), proving that hegemony would not be tolerated and was doomed to failure. In the 1970s, the CPC put forward the Three Worlds Theory, emphasizing that China belonged to the Third World, and it united with all possible forces to form the broadest international front against hegemony.

Since its 18th National Congress, the CPC has faced challenges such as hegemony and unilateralism. It has seen blatant external interference in China's internal affairs related to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tibet Autonomous Region, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Taiwan. It has faced criticism on human rights, ethnic and religious affairs, and the judicial system. On the issue of the South China Sea and the East China Sea, some forces have hidden agendas and have even taken actions that threaten China's territorial security. The CPC has maintained a firm and clear-cut stance, and resolutely defended China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

In today's world, multilateralism is the prevailing trend. Any country that attempts to pursue hegemony and supremacy will fail. No country has the right to dictate international affairs, determine other countries' destiny, monopolize development resources, do as it pleases, or ride roughshod over others. Weak a hundred years ago, China is no longer weak today. The Chinese people have never abused, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country. By the same token, we in China will never allow any foreign force to abuse, oppress or subjugate us. Any force that attempts to do so will inevitably fail in front of the great wall forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.

Contributing wisdom and efforts to maintaining world peace. Actively offering Chinese solutions to maintain world peace, the CPC has proposed important ideas and initiatives such as the five principles of peaceful coexistence, the independent foreign policy of peace and nonalignment, a harmonious world of lasting peace and prosperity, a global community of shared future, a new model of international relations, and the Belt and Road Initiative. The CPC has not limited itself to solemn promises - it has done what it can to safeguard world peace.

Since 1949, China has neither started a single war or conflict, nor occupied an inch of any other country's land. Since the day that China gained a nuclear weapon, it has been actively advocating for a comprehensive ban and thorough destruction of nuclear weapons, and has pledged to the world that it will never make first use of nuclear weapons, and will never use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against nuclear-free countries and regions.

To promote world peace after the launch of reform and opening up, China voluntarily downsized its military forces by more than 4 million people. It is committed to a national defense policy that is defensive in nature. It has followed the path of building a strong military with Chinese characteristics, devoted itself to building a global community of shared future, and actively assumed its international military responsibilities as a major country. It has given impetus to comprehensive international military cooperation, and contributed to creating a beautiful world with lasting peace and universal security. China has actively participated in arms control, disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation, and opposed arms races so as to maintain global strategic balance and stability.

China is committed to solving land and water border disputes through negotiations and consultation. It has settled all land border disputes with 12 of its 14 neighbors and delimited the maritime boundary in the Beibu Gulf with Vietnam. This provides a new model for the peaceful resolution of historical border issues and other international disputes. China has actively participated in defusing major international and regional flashpoints, making fair and fact-based judgments, facilitating peaceful negotiations, and contributing to international and regional peace and stability.

Firmly upholding the international system with the United Nations at the core. As a founding member of the United Nations, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and the largest developing country, China has always firmly upheld the authority of the United Nations, strictly followed the missions and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and maintained the world order based on international law. It has worked with various countries to support multilateralism and oppose unilateralism.

China has taken an active part in UN peacekeeping operations. It is the second largest contributor to the UN's peacekeeping budget, and to its regular budget, and the largest contributor of peacekeeping troops among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. Chinese military forces have become a key force in UN peacekeeping missions, creating momentum for peaceful international development. China has strictly enforced international conventions such as the Paris Agreement, the Convention on Nuclear Safety, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction, and the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction. It has actively engaged in international exchanges and cooperation under the UN framework in such fields as energy security, food security, cybersecurity, and biosafety, as well as polar, outer space and ocean affairs.

Currently the world is plagued with a crisis of rule and order - restoring the rules and maintaining order are matters of the greatest urgency. There is only one international system - the one with the United Nations at the core. There is only one international order, which is based on international law, and there is only one set of fundamental international norms, which is based on the missions and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. Hegemonic "systems" or "rules" set by one country or a few countries, even when wrapping themselves in the cloak of justice, will be resolutely opposed by China and rejected by the overwhelming majority of countries.

Promoting democracy in international relations. The CPC is faithful, active, and exemplary in pursuing, exploring, and practicing democracy. It has implemented democracy within the Party and throughout China, and vigorously promotes democracy in international relations.

Shortly after the founding of the PRC, the CPC proposed the five principles of peaceful coexistence as the norms for countries to follow when establishing and building relations with each other. China has applied these principles in its bilateral relations with many countries.

As the world experiences change on a scale unseen in a century, China has followed the principles of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and pressed for a new model of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation.

At a time of intense global competition in economic, scientific, technological and other fields, China still regards other countries as partners rather than rivals. It does not engage in cold war, confrontation, control or manipulation, but rather promotes mutually beneficial exchanges and cooperation.

China has formed partnerships with many countries, and established a framework of major-country relations that is generally stable and balanced. It implements the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in developing relations with neighboring countries, and promotes friendship and partnership with them. China upholds the values of greater good and shared interests, and follows the principles of sincerity, affinity, good faith and real results in strengthening cooperation with other developing countries.

The present world is far from fair and just. A small number of countries ignore international law, trample on international justice, disdain international public opinion, flagrantly infringe upon the sovereignty of other countries, interfere with others' internal affairs, and frequently abuse and dictate to smaller and weaker countries, turning the "global village" into a primeval jungle where the strong prey on the weak. Their politicians fabricate and spread lies out of self-interest, and denigrate other countries and peoples.

In a world rife with crises, the CPC holds that all countries, large or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal. Powerful countries should behave as befits their status, make the future of humanity their priority, and shoulder greater responsibility for world peace and development, rather than wielding their power in pursuit of supremacy or hegemony. The future of the world should rest in the hands of all peoples and all countries, and all countries and all peoples should enjoy dignity and security and share development fruits.

Political parties are an important force for safeguarding world peace and promoting human progress. Different political parties around the world, emerging from different historical backgrounds and conditions, are endowed with different missions and obtain their governing status and exercise their authority in different ways. The world is colorful, not monochrome. The logic that "whoever disagrees with me is wrong" is out of line with the evolution of human civilization. Facts are the most convincing criteria for judging whether a governing party is progressive and qualified to rule, and whether a political system is viable, efficient and effective. The people should have the biggest say in making such judgments. Political parties in all countries need to play their part in steering the course forward. They should seek common ground while setting aside differences. They must build consensus, promote development, enhance cooperation, improve governance, respect and learn from each other, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and work together to seek happiness for all.

Pursuing Common Development

Development is the right of all countries, rather than the exclusive privilege of the few. The CPC seeks happiness for the Chinese people, and also the wellbeing of all others. The CPC is committed to pursuing development for both China and the world, and to bringing benefits to all.

As the world's largest developing country, China contributes to humanity by maintaining long-term stable development. The CPC is leading the Chinese people to focus on completing our own tasks, and making the country more prosperous and the people happier. This is a contribution to world peace and development in its own right. China's economy continues its healthy growth and has become the major driver of global economic growth. China has succeeded in eradicating absolute poverty, meeting the target set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule, and contributing to over 70 percent of global poverty reduction. China's innovative achievements in science and technology have brought greater convenience to work and daily life around the world, and injected new impetus into international technological innovation and global economic growth. China succeeds in feeding almost 20 percent of the global population with only 9 percent of the planet's arable land. China is making great efforts to strengthen environmental governance and has become a major force in global eco-environmental progress. It takes active steps to advance green and low-carbon development and has fulfilled its international commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 2020 ahead of schedule. In addition, it has pledged to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. China's all-round opening up creates more opportunities for other countries to share China's development dividends, and China's strong domestic demand provides a huge market for other countries to explore. Since the founding of the PRC, the country has undergone profound economic and social changes of a scale never before seen in history. It has maintained long-term overall political and social stability, which not only benefits the Chinese people but also contributes to world peace and order.

China is committed to strengthening international cooperation. As a developing country itself, China shows great empathy for other developing nations plagued by poverty and hardship, and provides assistance for them as far as its capacity permits. Since 1949, China has been a provider of support to other developing countries with no political strings attached. Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, in response to the call of the times, China has been upgrading its foreign aid to a model of international development cooperation, contributing its strength to resolving global development issues and implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. From 2013 to 2018, China allocated a total of RMB270 billion to foreign aid, undertook the construction of 423 complete projects, provided 890 shipments of goods and materials for countries and regions in need, completed 414 technical cooperation projects, and held more than 7,000 training sessions and seminars for about 200,000 people to promote cooperation in building human resource capacity.

China takes an active part in global cooperation against the Covid-19 pandemic, and has done its best to offer help to international organizations and other countries. By June 2021 China had provided US$2 billion in aid for the international Covid-19 response, and as aid to social and economic recovery in developing countries hit by the pandemic. It has sent medical supplies to more than 150 countries and 13 international organizations, and supplied more than 290 billion masks, 3.5 billion protective suits, and 4.6 billion testing kits to the world. It has also provided more than 520 million doses of vaccines to over 100 countries and international organizations, and sent 33 medical expert teams to 31 countries in need of help.

The global path to development is a rocky one, and many people are still struggling with poverty, famine and disease. Some rich countries are getting richer while poor countries are getting poorer. As long as this situation persists, the world can never enjoy lasting peace and prosperity. The CPC holds that to accelerate the global poverty relief process, developed countries need to increase their assistance to developing countries, and developing countries need to generate greater endogenous momentum for development. China will continue to do all it can to promote international cooperation, expand South-South cooperation, and contribute to global poverty reduction.

China takes an active part in leading the reform of the global governance system. The international system formed after World War II played a pivotal role in post-war global economic recovery. However, the development gap and economic inequality caused by globalization has become increasingly prominent. As a major country that takes its responsibilities seriously, China has always sought to balance rights and obligations. It has taken an active part in reforming and developing the global governance system, and tried hard to recalibrate the international political and economic order according to a fairer and more reasonable set of standards. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, China has actively pressed for reform and improvements in the global governance system. It has participated in formulating rules in a number of emerging fields, and stepped up the reform of unfair and unreasonable arrangements in the existing system.

China firmly supports multilateralism. To facilitate dialogue and cooperation, it devotes itself to building multilateral platforms in areas including politics, the economy, security, and culture. It has initiated the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and launched the Silk Road Fund, making a greater contribution to an open world economy and inclusive, sustainable global development. At present, considering the many difficulties and challenges ahead, it remains a daunting task to reform and develop the global governance system. China will adopt a proactive opening-up policy, safeguard economic globalization through concrete actions, and promote an innovative, invigorated, interconnected and inclusive world economy. China will continue to play its part as a major country, and follow the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration in global governance. It will be an active participant in reforming and developing the global governance system, with the goal of making the system fairer and more reasonable, to enable more people across the world to benefit from development.

Following the Path of Peaceful Development

Peaceful development is an everlasting aspiration of the CPC and the salient feature of China's progress. Over the past hundred years, pursuing and safeguarding peace, the CPC has led the Chinese people on a new path of national rejuvenation that leads to prosperity rather than hegemony. Laid down by the Chinese people through self-reliance and hard work rather than colonization and aggression, this path enables China to accelerate its own development and contribute to world peace and development. History demonstrates that the CPC is a peace-loving political party, that China is a peace-loving country, and that the Chinese people love peace and are sincere and generous.

In the past, there have indeed been countries that followed the path of hegemony as they grew in strength, but there is no iron law that dictates that a rising power will inevitably seek hegemony. If the experience and logic of the West is applied mechanically in forecasting China's future, the conclusion will inevitably be counterfactual and false.

China will continue to follow the path of peaceful development." This statement is neither diplomatic rhetoric nor a policy of expediency or strategic equivocation, but reflects the nation's self-confidence and conscientious behavior. Peaceful development is embedded in the trajectory, logic and goals of the CPC's governance and China's development. This is clear in the cultural genes of the Chinese nation that have been passed from generation to generation. It is clear from China's past and present, and from the comparison between the rise of China and the rise of Western powers.

China's path of peaceful development derives from the legacy of the Chinese civilization. China's culture is characterized by a world view of harmony between humanity and nature, a global view of coordination and cooperation between all countries, a social view of unity without uniformity, and a moral outlook of kindness and friendship. Peace, amity and harmony have been cherished and passed down by the Chinese nation through more than 5,000 years of history. A loyal successor to the best of Chinese culture, the CPC has no inclination to invasion and hegemony.

China takes the path of peaceful development due to its clear understanding of its own goals and conditions. Development is the CPC's top priority in governance. China's past development benefited from a peaceful, stable external environment, and its future will also depend on such an environment. Expansion and hegemony violate the interests of China and the aspirations of the Chinese people. The CPC has always been firm in its commitment to a peaceful international environment for China's own benefit, which in turn plays a greater role in safeguarding world peace and promoting common development.

China takes the path of peaceful development due to its deep understanding of global trends favoring peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit. Any country, regardless of size and strength, can achieve sustainable development only when it takes part in international cooperation following the principles of equality and mutual benefit. In contrast, those pursuing hegemony and military aggression will only exhaust their resources and eventually decline and fall.

Humanity can learn profound and bitter lessons from history, where people were plunged into misery and human civilization suffered repeated catastrophes due to the wars caused by great powers seeking hegemony. It is a simple and sincere aspiration shared by people around the world to achieve peace, development and stability, rather than war, poverty and unrest. China's path of peaceful development flows with the tide of history and conforms to the general trend of the world.

China has the right to development, and the Chinese people have the right to pursue a better life. As a country once subjected to oppression and humiliation, China seeks development with the goal of regaining dignity and security and enabling its people to live a happy life. In the process of pursuing this goal, China has grown and become strong. However, it will never seek to overtake, threaten, challenge or replace any other country, far less seek hegemony. The future of China lies in its own hands, and only the Chinese people can determine the destiny of their own country. No one has the right to deprive the Chinese people of the right to pursue a better life, or to slow China's pace of development.

China hopes that other countries will accompany it on the same path. Only by sticking to this path can countries achieve common development and live together in peace. China will never pursue development at the expense of others' interests, nor will China ever give up its own legitimate rights and interests. No country should expect China to trade off its core interests. No country can undermine China's sovereignty, security and development.

Building a Global Community of Shared Future

The world has once again reached a crossroads, and humanity faces a choice between two paths. One advances into brightness; the other retreats into darkness. The profound changes we face, on a scale unseen in a century, and the raging Covid-19 pandemic are interlinked. Cold War thinking and the zero-sum game mindset are resurgent. Unilateralism, hegemony and power politics are on the rise. Economic globalization is battling against headwinds. The global arms race is escalating. Conventional and non-conventional security issues, such as climate change, terrorism, cyber-attacks, biosecurity challenges, and major infectious diseases, together pose a severe threat to global and regional security. The beautiful planet on which all humans live is experiencing a tremendous crisis, one caused by humanity itself.

Confronted by this level of change, and other difficulties and problems hindering development and governance, there is an urgent need for human society to seek out a new philosophy and make the international system and order fairer and more reasonable. The CPC has proposed building a global community of shared future, with the goal of creating an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity. By addressing practical problems faced by the world today, human society will achieve peace and sustainable development through win-win cooperation, joint efforts, and shared benefits.

Building a global community of shared future is an essential choice that aligns with the general trend of history. Today, the interconnections and interdependences between different countries are closer than ever before. All countries coexist in the same global village, where each needs to safeguard humanity's common interests together with other countries, while pursuing its own interests. Many problems are no longer confined to individual countries, and many challenges cannot be overcome by a single country alone. None can achieve development on its own; none is immune from global threats. Only through full cooperation can countries effectively address the problems the world faces and achieve common progress, on the base of their own development.

The concept of building a global community of shared future calls for promoting win-win cooperation. It rejects the law of the jungle, power politics and hegemony, and goes beyond the zero-sum game mindset.

In terms of politics, China calls on all countries to respect each other, discuss international issues as equals, reject the Cold War mentality and power politics, and take a new approach to developing state-to-state relations based on communication, not confrontation, and based on partnership, not alliance.

In terms of security, China calls on all countries to commit to settling disputes through dialogue and to resolving differences through discussion, to coordinate responses to conventional and non-conventional threats, and to oppose terrorism in all forms.

In terms of economic development, China calls on all countries to work together, to facilitate free trade and investment, and to make economic globalization more open, inclusive, and balanced, so that its benefits are shared by all.

In terms of cultural exchange, China calls on all countries to respect the diversity of civilizations, and to replace estrangement with exchange, clashes with mutual learning, and cultural superiority with coexistence of diverse cultures.

In terms of eco-environmental progress, China calls on all countries to be good friends to the environment, to strengthen cooperation on climate change and biodiversity conservation, and to protect our planet for the sake of human survival.

The concept of building a global community of shared future reflects the truth that all countries are interdependent and the whole of humanity shares the same future. It reflects the common values of humanity and finds the greatest common ground to build a better world. The aim of building a global community of shared future is neither to promote the unilateral propositions of one or a few cultures, nor to seek to make each and every country act in the same manner, far less to replace one system or civilization model with another. Instead, it proposes that countries with different social systems, ideologies, historical civilizations and development levels target the same goals, align their interests, and share their rights and responsibilities, so as to promote the overall development of human society.

The Belt and Road Initiative provides an important platform for building a global community of shared future. To make a real success of the BRI, it is imperative to follow the Silk Road spirit characterized by peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit. It is also important to focus on policy coordination, connectivity of infrastructure, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and closer people-to-people ties. It is essential to uphold the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, and to pursue open, green, clean, and close cooperation to improve people's lives and promote sustainable development. The BRI has turned ideas into actions and vision into reality, and the initiative itself is a public product widely welcomed by the international community.

China has signed more than 200 documents on BRI cooperation with 140 countries and 32 international organizations. A World Bank report shows that the BRI could contribute to lifting 7.6 million people from extreme poverty and 32 million from moderate poverty, boost trade by 2.8 to 9.7 percent for participating countries and by 1.7 to 6.2 percent for the world, and increase global incomes by 0.7 to 2.9 percent. The BRI originated in China, but the opportunities and benefits it creates belong to the world. It pursues development, advocates win-win cooperation, and conveys hope.

The CPC is a political party with lofty goals. Its ambition is not to seek hegemony, but to contribute to the world. Over the past hundred years the CPC and China have shown firm self-confidence on a world stage riven with change, and built constructive relationships with other political parties and countries based on an attitude of humility and a spirit of partnership. The CPC firmly believes that the strength of a powerful political party or a powerful country lies in its open mind, broad vision, and great sense of responsibility, rather than its size and muscle. It also believes that peace, cooperation, dialogue and openness, rather than war, hegemony, confrontation and seclusion, represent the correct and the only path to a better future for humanity.

The past hundred years have been the prologue

The past hundred years have witnessed the great struggle waged by the CPC to realize its goal of rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

They have also been an extraordinary and difficult hundred years. The CPC has led the Chinese people to outstanding achievements of which they can be proud. But they will never give in to complacency or slacken their efforts. On the contrary, they will continue to work hard and forge ahead.

From a new starting point, the CPC and the Chinese people have set out on a new journey towards a modern socialist country. By the year 2035 China will realize socialist modernization, and by the middle of the 21st century, when the People's Republic of China celebrates its centenary, China will have developed into a great and modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful. For the future, the CPC will lead the Chinese people towards even more ambitious goals.

The history of the past hundred years tells the story of the road behind and foretells the story of the journey ahead. China must uphold the firm leadership of the CPC, and the CPC must lead the Chinese people in working ceaselessly for a better life. It must continue to adapt Marxism to the Chinese context, uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, continue the modernization of national defense and the armed forces, work towards a global community of shared future, engage in great endeavors, strengthen the unity of the Chinese people, and advance the new project of consolidating the Party.

This is a condensed summary of the 100-year experience of the CPC.

It also reflects the fundamental principles by which the Party will lead the people in creating a better future.

Achieving national rejuvenation is the historic mission of the CPC. It will maintain unity and lead the people to work harder than ever. Realizing China's complete reunification is one of the historic tasks of the CPC. The Party and the people have the resolve, the will and the ability to complete the task. This is a cause that no person and no force will thwart.

The CPC has made an unbreakable commitment to bring the people a happy life. However, it is not an easy task to realize common prosperity and ensure the comforts of modern life for more than 1.4 billion people. On the journey ahead, the CPC will always put the people first, and work hard to resolve imbalances and inadequacies in development and the pressing difficulties and problems that are of the greatest concern to the people. It will overcome any obstacles and break any shackles hindering common prosperity, equity and justice. With pragmatic and sustained efforts, it will make substantive progress towards achieving well-rounded human development and common prosperity for all. The CPC will prevail so long as it follows its own path, runs its affairs well, and works to satisfy the people's new aspirations for a better life.

Moving forward, the CPC will continue to pursue people-oriented development as its top priority in governance. It will extend reform, open wider to the rest of the world, and follow a unique Chinese path to modernization. This will ensure that economic, political, cultural, social and eco-environmental development is of higher quality, more efficient, more equitable, more sustainable and more secure, so that the people will enjoy a greater share of its benefits. In addition, China will bring new opportunities to the rest of the world and provide new momentum for common development.

Moving forward, the CPC will continue to build socialism and continue to adapt Marxism to China's conditions and keep it up to date. It will continue to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, so that socialism can herald bright prospects for China. The theory of scientific socialism will withstand the test of time and increase its appeal, and socialism in practice will help facilitate human progress and make a greater contribution to the human quest for better social systems.

Moving forward, the CPC will continue to stand on the right side of history and human progress. It will work together with all peace-loving countries and peoples to carry forward the common values of humanity - peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom. It will pursue cooperation rather than confrontation, opening up rather than isolation, and mutual benefits rather than the zero-sum game. It will oppose hegemony and power politics and contribute to building a global community of shared future and a better world.

Moving forward, the CPC will continue with its self-reform and maintain its progressive nature and integrity. It will continue to improve its leadership and governance and reinforce its ability to resist corruption and withstand risks. This will ensure that the Party remains always ahead of the times as history progresses and the world undergoes profound change. The Party will always remain the backbone of the nation as China responds to risks and challenges at home and abroad, and a powerful leadership core as the country continues to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics. No external force can defeat the CPC as long as it retains its strength.

There is a logic behind all evolution. This is also true of political parties. The history of the CPC helps to explain how it has come to its present form, and also helps to indicate what its future will be.

The journey ahead will not be smooth, but the prospects are bright and broad. The CPC will unite more closely, the Chinese people will unite more closely, and all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, both at home and abroad, will unite more closely, all in pursuit of the same, better future. The goal of building China into a great modern socialist country will surely be achieved, the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation will surely come true, and the Chinese nation will surely make a greater contribution to humanity.