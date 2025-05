Совместное заявление об установлении стратегического партнерства между Республикой Казахстан и Социалистической Республикой Вьетнам

Рассказать друзьям

《"一带一路"媒体合作成都倡议》

Belt and Road Media Cooperation: Chengdu Initiative

一、共建"一带一路"倡议提出以来,共建国家以互联互通为主线,加强政策沟通、 设施联通、贸易畅通、资金融通、民心相通,为全球互联互通贡献力量,为国际 经济合作搭建平台,为世界经济增长增添动力。

1. Since the inception of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), partner countries, by focusing on the main theme of connectivity, have enhanced policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and people-to-people ties. They have contributed to global connectivity, built platforms for international economic cooperation, and spurred world economic growth.

二、随着共建"一带一路"进入高质量发展的新阶段,要更进一步发挥媒体合作的 文化交流互鉴作用。各国媒体应秉持和平合作、开放包容、互学互鉴、互利共赢 的丝路精神,坚持共商、共建、共享原则,传播公正、客观、真实的信息,避免 偏见、虚假新闻和误导信息,力争促进更深层次的互联互通。

2. As BRI enters a new stage of high-quality development, the role of media cooperation in cultural exchange and mutual learning should be further utilized. The media of participating countries should uphold the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit. They should adhere to the principle of planning together, building together and benefiting together; spread fair, objective, and truthful information; avoid bias, fake news, and misinformation; and strive to promote deeper connectivity.

三、充分发挥"一带一路"新闻合作联盟等多边合作平台的作用,进一步加强媒 体合作,拓展内容形式、丰富渠道平台,深入开展联合采访、人员互访、信息互 换、节目共制、技术协作、合作传播,汇聚更多促进互联互通的媒体力量,共同 讲好促进共同发展、互利共赢的故事,讲好深化区域合作、完善全球治理的故事, 讲好促进文明互鉴、民心相通的故事。

3. Making full use of multilateral cooperation platforms such as the Belt and Road 1 News Network, the media should further strengthen cooperation, enriching both the content and form of their cooperation, as well as broaden the channels and platforms that host it. They should carry out joint interviews, personnel exchanges, information sharing, program co-production, technical collaboration, and cooperative publicity. They should harness the collective power of the media to effectively tell BRI stories; stories about common development and mutual benefit; stories about deepening regional cooperation and improving global governance; stories about facilitating

mutual learning among civilizations and increasing people-to-people connectivity.

四、在共建"一带一路"下一个金色十年,各国媒体将共同传承和发扬丝路精神、 厚植丝路情谊,为推动高质量共建"一带一路",助力世界各国共同实现现代化, 建设一个开放包容、互联互通、共同发展的世界,推动构建人类命运共同体,展 现媒体担当、贡献媒体力量。

4. As we build towards BRI’s next golden decade, the media will work together to pass on and carry forward the spirit of the Silk Road, cement Silk Road friendships, and fulfil the responsibility of contributing to the BRI’s high quality development. The media will help countries around the world to jointly achieve modernization, to build an open, inclusive and interconnected world for common development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.