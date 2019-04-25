13 new industrial enterprises will be launched in Almaty

Almaty. August 10. Kazakhstan Today - 13 new industrial enterprises are being constructed on the territory of the Industrial Zone of Almaty, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to the Director General of Industrial Zone of Almaty, LLP (IZ) Adil Burlibayev, during the investment forum in Alatau district, it is expected to launch new projects until 2019, among which there are an ice cream factory, a meat processing plant, a paper package plant, oil industry pipes manufacturing plant and others, Almaty Department of Entrepreneurship and Industrial and Innovative Development informs.



According to him, operating enterprises already return the funds invested by the state into the construction of infrastructure through payments for municipal services. Also Burlibayev called the investors present to place their production facilities on the IZ territory, moreover a reserve of free land area is still available. Out of the provided 275.6 hectares, a free land area for the construction of production facilities is 75 hectares. Concerning advantages of IZ placement, the speaker noted the final cost reduction. So, the rental rate for the land plot is just 42 tenge per square meter per year. The availability of land in the close proximity of the center of Almaty is also an advantage. The largest city of Kazakhstan is both a marketing area and a logistics center linking all regions of the country, the speaker noted.



During the forum the deputy governor of Alatau region Kaiyrzhan Zhaksymbetov told about the investment potential of the region, for the development of which more than 300 billion tenge was allocated from the budget since 2008 (from the moment of formation). The volume of investments into the capital assets in the district for 9 years has increased from 3 billion to 100 billion tenge. The goods turnover of the district has grown from 889 million to 772 billion tenge. Then deputy governor noted that one of the main tasks for improving the investment climate is the development of small and medium enterprises and the reduction of administrative barriers. So, within the framework of Industrialization Map program in Alatau region, 25 projects are implemented, 24 of which are located on the territory of the Industrial Zone with a total amount of investment of more than 107 billion tenge, with creation of about 5,000 new workplaces. Under the Business Roadmap-2020 program, 9 projects received the government support at the amount of KZT 619 million with creation of 104 new workplaces.



We recall that in regions of Kazakhstan a rating of ease of doing business will be conducted.



Attention will be paid to such factors like regulatory climate, business infrastructure, and availability of finance for business, human capital and transparency of decisions. The study will be conducted in all regional centers, two cities of republican significance, 15 cities of regional significance, 26 cities of district significance (with a population of at least 25,000 people), the press service of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.



The main aim is to help in improvement of business regulation by comparing the practices of the regions of Kazakhstan. The project is implemented to promote competition among the regions of the country, promoting the dissemination of best practices in the field of protection and support of entrepreneurship. The results of the study are planned to be used for creation of regulatory environment more favorable for business.



The rating methodology for ease of doing business was developed by the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan jointly with the Institute for Economic Research, JSC. During the development of the project the experience of world analogues aimed at studying the business environment at the country and inter-country levels, as well as the results of discussions of the main approaches to the development and implementation of the rating with the Mayor Administrations of regions, Astana and Almaty cities and representatives of the business community, was taken into account.



According to the press service, the results of the ranking of regions and cities on the ease of doing business will be released by the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in November this year. Based on the rating for achieving significant results in the field of business support and development, the governors of the appropriate regions will be awarded a special prize.



The launch of the Development and Implementation of Rating on the Ease of Doing Business in the Regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan project was given by the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in June this year within the framework of the execution of the instruction of the head of state announced in the message to the people "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".



