19.04.2024, 21:19 14811
Head of State signs law banning e-cigarettes
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on changes and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding healthcare issues, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Law aims at implementing the tasks of the Head of State of Kazakhstan on the introduction of a legal and financial protection system and increasing the responsibility of health workers as well as adopting systemic measures for prevention and combat against the spread of nicotine-containing substances among the youth.
The Law provides for insurance of professional liability of health workers (takes effect in six months after the official publication of the Law).
Also, the amendments were made aimed at supporting health workers.
The law also provides for a ban on sale and distribution of non-tobacco cigarettes, vapes, fluids and flavorings for them as well as their advertisement (takes effect in 60 days after the official publication).
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.04.2024, 18:10 14951
Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents unveil monument to Aikol Manas in Astana
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh and Kyrgyz leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov unveiled the monument of Aikol Manas in a grand ceremony in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Akorda press service reports.
In his speech, the Head of State of Kazakhstan noted that the installation of the monument in the Kazakh capital exemplifies the deep respect of the Kazakh people to brotherly Kyrgyzstan.
It’s known that the monument to great Abai was unveiled two years ago in Bishkek. I made a special visit to attend the unveiling ceremony. Such good initiatives will certainly contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations between our countries, said the Kazakh President.
Tokayev went on to stress that the Manas epic, which has a thousand-year history and a special place in the spiritual life of entire humanity, is a unique heritage and invaluable treasure of not only Kyrgyzstan but the entire Turkic nations.
The Kazakh scholars contributed greatly to the preservation of this famous epic which stood the test of time and survived to the present day. Among them are eminent figures such as Shokan Ualikhanov, Mukhtar Auezov and Alkei Margulan, said the President of Kazakhstan.
Noting the common cultural heritage of the two countries, Tokayev drew attention to the fact that well-known figures of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan always sincerely supported each other. On behalf of the Kazakhstani people, the Head of State expressed many thanks to the people of Kyrgyzstan for the assistance it provided in the battle against floods.
This architectural work installed in our capital reflects the common roots the Turkic nations share. This monument also symbolizes the eternal brotherhood of Kazakh and Kyrgyz people. I’m sure that the friendship between our countries will be unbreakable, concluded the Kazakh President.
Undoubtedly, the contribution of the prominent figures of the Kazakh nation in the srudy of the unique epic Manas cannot be overestimated. Famed Kazakh scholar Shokan Ualikhanov was the first to make a scientific record of the work. The first monography about Manas by great writer Mukhtar Auezov was widely recognized. Today is s historic day for Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Unveiling the monument to Aikol Manas on the Kazakh land once again confirms the brotherhood of the two nations, said the Kyrgyz President.
Kyrgyz leader Zhaparov expressed thanks on behalf of the Kyrgyz people to Tokayev and the citizens who contributed to the opening of the monument.
The solemn ceremony was attended by the members of the official delegation and representatives of the creative intelligentsia of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2024, 17:24 14456
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to reduce checks at border - Head of State Tokayev
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that today the action plan for development of road checkpoints aimed at reducing border checks and eliminating traffic congestion was signed at Akorda, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
We discussed the construction of the trade-logistics and industrial complex at the border, agreed to launch it as soon as possible. This step is set to promote industrial relations and trade. Besides, the opportunities in the agro-industrial complex were discussed. Last year, the trade turnover in this area rose 10% to 300 million US dollars. It is of paramount importance for our countries to increase production volumes, open joint enterprises, establish ties between research institutions. In this regard, the governments of both countries were set the task to adopt the roadmap, said Tokayev is a joint press statement following the talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov at Akorda.
According to the Head of State, amid instabilities in the global market attention was attached to ensure food security. The decisions made today are set contribute greatly to this deed.
Kazakhstani investors make their contribution to the promotion of the key sectors of economy of Kyrgyzstan, improving its social situation. For example, in Issyk-Kul region, a solar power station is to be built at the expense of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs. In addition, talks are underway to construct a ferroalloy plant in Jalal-Abad region. We agreed to create favorable conditions for effective operation of joint enterprises. To this end, today the agreement on protection of mutual investments was signed. Agreement was reached to introduce and develop the e-government system. It was agreed to share experiences and strengthen cooperation in the field of information for the digitalization of economy. Activization of ties between the two countries is one of the main tasks. In this context, concrete steps are taken towards increasing capabilities for goods movement through the border and improving its procedure, said President Tokayev.
The Kazakh leader also recalled that the action plan for development of road checkpoints aimed at reducing border checks and eliminating traffic congestion was signed. This work is to be under special control of the governments of the two countries.
The next key direction is coordination of relations in the field of hydropower. In the recent years, the effective and fair use of transboundary water resources has become more relevant. In this regard, we agreed to carry on with the coordinated efforts. It is necessary to adopt joint measures as soon as possible to address the issues in this direction. Thus, it was agreed to approve a schedule of work of the interstate water management bodies in the near future and fulfilling it in a timely manner. Kazakhstan is ready to fulfill its obligations and jointly carry out important projects, said the Head of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.04.2024, 16:17 15206
Kazakhstan to build 37 waste treatment plants
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan will allocate some 200 billion tenge for the construction and modernization of solid waste treatment plants, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zhomart Aliyev.
A pool of 94 projects has been adopted, of which 37 are new plant construction projects. Waste treatment remains one of the major problems in every region of Kazakhstan, he told a conference on recycling processes in Kazakhstan.
He added the new plants will process waste paper, glass, plastics, metals, electrical appliances, etc.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2024, 19:28 38061
Kazakh PM Bektenov instructs to pay one-time compensation to flood victims before end of week
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting focused on damage compensation for those suffered from floods in Kazakhstan. During the meeting, reports were made by finance minister Madi Takiyev, industry and construction minister Kanat Sharlapaev, regional governors, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.
So far, 3,561 families affected by floods have received a total of nearly 1 billion tenge for the properties lost in one-time compensation in the amount of 100 monthly calculation indexes. Such a compensation is set to be paid to everyone suffered by the end of the week.
Housing is to be built or purchased for those who lost their homes to floods.
During the meeting, it was reported that in Pavlodar region compensation payments were made for damages to 119 homes as well as that construction of five houses has begun. In Kostanay region, 27 apartments were purchased for those suffered from floods in Arkalyk town, as well as 1,600 families have received social care. 44 families have received financial compensation for 94.3 million tenge as well as 57 new houses are under construction in Aktobe region.
According to the operational data of the regional authorities, as of today, in total of 9,627 houses, including 9,610 individual houses and 17 residential buildings, have suffered from floods across the country. Following the technical examination of 2,123 houses, it has been revealed that 1,067 houses are beyond repair and 1,056 require repair.
At the meeting, Kazakh Prime minister Bektenov pointed out that the extent of damage is likely to increase due to continuous difficult situation with floods in a number of regions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2024, 15:18 39371
Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Digital tools to support domestic producers have been developed on the instructions of the Prime Minister, primeminister.kz reports.
In particular, the developed systems allow to monitor the work of each production enterprise, online to identify facts of infringement of their interests by state bodies.
The goal is to give an additional impetus to the development of Kazakhstani production to reduce the share of imports in the country's market.
Taking into account the current flood situation in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, a prototype of the system for flood modelling and forecasting of reservoir filling was considered. As part of the development of the prototype, algorithms for modelling and calculating water flow were created, and pilot tests were carried out on several river sections. The digital tool will make it possible to calculate regulated and unregulated drainage, as well as to map flooding zones at a given water level.
As a result of expert discussions of the presented digital solutions, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov approved the projects and instructed to start implementation in the pilot mode.
Prime Minister instructed to launch as soon as possible a service to receive applications for compensation for flood damage, as well as to keep records and control the implementation of flood control measures in online format through available CCTV cameras.
The Head of State in his Address set a strategically important task to transform Kazakhstan into an IT-country. For correct management decisions it is necessary to possess high quality operational information and use new technologies. It is necessary to scale the proposed approaches to other sectors of the economy. All tools and information are available. It is necessary to properly build data exchange and integration of systems," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Bagdat Mussin, has been instructed to ensure timely updating of data and accelerated introduction of digital tools in all spheres of life.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2024, 12:18 38391
275 officials brought to responsibility, rights of 900 protected, Kazakh Ombudsman
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Human Rights Ombudsman of Kazakhstan Artur Lastayev, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the opening of territorial representatives of the Human Rights Commissioner. Last year over 5,000 complaints were lodged to the Ombudsman that is 1.5 times as compared to 2022.
He also reported on the work of the national preventive mechanism, improvement of legislation, and intensifying international cooperation with human rights organizations and civil society. In particular, 275 officials were brought to responsibility, rights of over 900 people were protected.
Lastayev focused on the measures adopted to implement the President’s tasks to prevent domestic violence. The human rights institution is elaborating a special report on domestic violence and abuse countermeasures.
Following the meeting, the Head of State stressed the need to further strengthen guarantees for the protection of human rights.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2024, 21:15 38591
Head of State thanks entrepreneurs and volunteers in Kostanay region
Tell a friend
While on a working visit to Kostanay region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with representatives of business and volunteers assisting in eliminating the aftermath of the floods in the region, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Among those present were the heads of major enterprises of the region in fields of machine building, mining, food and agriculture as well as local members of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, volunteers, regional youth resource center and students. Tokayev noted that the support for SMEs is a priority task.
The Head of State drew special attention of the important role business people play in assisting those affected.
There are major entrepreneurs who are included in Forbes. I’ll talk with them. Each of them will assigned with one region, district and village and be responsible personally. It also meets their interests as they will see the results of their work. I believe that your names as benefactors helping their people will not be overlooked by the state, said Tokayev.
The President also expressed gratitude to volunteers, stressing that always treats them with great sympathy and will support them fully.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2024, 16:46 34081
President Tokayev inspects Petropavl hydroelectric station
Tell a friend
During his working visit to North Kazakhstan region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the Petropavl hydroelectric station, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Built in 1973, the Petropavl hydroelectric station serves to regulate the flow of the Yessil River by ensuring filling and release modes at the Sergeevskoye and Petropavlovskoye reservoirs,
According to governor Gauyez Nurmukhambetov, the floods came to the region due to glacier run-off in the Yessil River and floodwaters from Aktobe region. This year, the region has faced ice jams leading to rise in the level of water in the river. This, in turn, caused destructions in the infrastructure and flooding of settlements along the floodplains of the Yessil River. Nurmukhambetov pointed out that 2,500 volunteers take an active part in the flood control works. The region has received 300 tons of humanitarian aid.
As Yerzhan Ibrayev said, the commander of the regional command Astana, 700 military personnel and 33 vehicles have been deployed in the region to battle the floods. In total, the military personnel together with local execrative body officials have equipped and fortified protective berms spanning over 15km.
Tokayev was also briefed about the mobile control center monitoring the situation in real time. A reconnaissance UAV capable of producing information on a map in 2D format with a frequency of 2.5 hours, as well as a drone equipped with a thermal camera to conduct around-the-clock overflight and monitoring of changes in the flood situation have been deployed.
According to Kazvodkhoz, the Sergeevskoye reservoir underwent a multifactor examination in 2022, as a result of which its technical state was found to be satisfactory. As of today, the two reservoirs of North Kazakhstan region run in a normal mode.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
16.04.2024, 09:29Floods in Kazakhstan: National Guard assists with flood relief efforts 17.04.2024, 15:18Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation39371Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation 16.04.2024, 21:1538591Head of State thanks entrepreneurs and volunteers in Kostanay region 17.04.2024, 12:1838391275 officials brought to responsibility, rights of 900 protected, Kazakh Ombudsman 17.04.2024, 19:2838061Kazakh PM Bektenov instructs to pay one-time compensation to flood victims before end of week 23.03.2024, 20:39Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet109806Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet 26.03.2024, 18:10107816Olzhas Bektenov meets with Chairman of XUAR People's Government of China Erkin Tuniyaz 25.03.2024, 20:19107151Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia 25.03.2024, 18:2699871Cyprus set to open its embassy in Kazakhstan 29.03.2024, 19:3798281Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing