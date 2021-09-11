27 million tenge stolen from miners in Kazakhstan

Images | сorporatefinanceinstitute.com
The officers of the line police department at the international airport of Almaty, during the conduct of operational-search measures, incriminated a flight attendant of one of the airlines engaged in cargo transportation from China, for committing thefts on an especially large scale," the message says.
The flight attendant having free access to the transported cargo, repeatedly stole cargo from the cargo compartment of the aircraft, namely, equipment for mining cryptocurrency with the aim of further personal material enrichment," said the report.
The total damage caused amounted to more than T27 million. The pre-trial investigation is over, the criminal case has been sent to the court," added the transport police.
Source: KazTAG
