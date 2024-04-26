On Official Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to Thailand

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to Thailand upon the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the talks, sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Thai relations in political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.





Ministers noted the similarity of positions of Kazakhstan and Thailand on key issues of the global political agenda, especially in the areas of nuclear non-proliferation and security on the Asian continent. In this context, they expressed mutual interest in continuing cooperation at such platforms as the UN, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the Dialogue on Cooperation in Asia.





Foreign Minister Nurtleu emphasized the consistent growth of mutual interest of the two countries in the field of trade. The growth of bilateral trade turnover in the post-covid period was noted with appreciation, which reached a historical maximum of 367 million US dollars by the end of 2023.





Thailand is the largest and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Southeast Asian region. Over three decades of strong diplomatic relations, regular contacts between our states have paved the way for comprehensive and fruitful interaction," said Kazakh Foreign Minister.





Both sides noted the significant potential of cooperation in the sphere of agriculture and food security. They stressed the need to intensify contacts of business circles and search for the most advantageous conditions for transportation of goods between the two countries.





There is a constructive dialog between our countries, the positions of our states on many issues coincide. Kazakhstan is our key partner in Central Asia," said the Thai Foreign Minister.





Cooperation on tourism is actively developing, the number of direct flights between two countries is growing. In 2023, 172 thousand Kazakh tourists visited Thailand, which is 2.5 times higher than the figure for 2022.





Following the visit, the heads of foreign ministries signed an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand on Exemption from Visa Requirements of National Passport Holders. According to this document, citizens of the both countries can stay without a visa for up to 30 calendar days from the date of entry into each other’s territory. The Agreement will come fully valid after the parties finalize the domestic procedures.





A Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Tourism was also signed between the ministries of tourism and sports of Kazakhstan and Thailand.





Foreign Ministers noted satisfaction with the outcome of the talks and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation.