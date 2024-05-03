30.04.2024, 16:29 32716
Kazakh President receives Business Rights Commissioner
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed Business Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan Kanat Nurov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State stressed the need to intensify the protection of the rights of entrepreneurs.
Kasym-Jomart Tokayev set him tasks aimed at detecting business administrative barriers and measures to lift them, creating favorable conditions for the development of the country’s entrepreneurship.
02.05.2024, 17:28 5506
AIFC helped attract over $11bln of investments to Kazakhstan
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The President was informed about the results of the AIFC operation in 2023 and Q1 2024 as well as on its development plans.
As Renat Bekturov said, since its launch, the AIFC has helped attract more than $11 billion of investments to Kazakhstan, including $3.5 billion in 2023 and in Q1 2024, having surpassed the initial target indicator set for 2025.
In 2023, the AIFC registered a record number of new participants - more than 670 companies (in whole, over 2,600 companies from 78 countries). The participants of the AIFC paid 48.7 billion tenge of taxes to the country’s budget in 2023 and in Q1 2024. The AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre are functioning successfully, having reviewed 767 commercial cases last year.
President Tokayev set a number of relevant tasks to ensure further development of the AIFC. In particular, he pointed out an important role of the AIFC in attraction of 'green funding' to the region and development of the Middle Corridor. More than 60% of 'green' obligations and loans in the country were issued with the support of the AIFC Green Finance Centre. Joint ventures are operating in the AIFC as part of implementation of the Middle Corridor project.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed, government agencies and supervising financial institutions should consolidate their efforts in attraction of investments in Kazakhstan economy, by actively using the AIFC infrastructure.
02.05.2024, 09:37 5311
Big warehouse complex and greenhouse with application of new technologies to open in Shymkent
As part of the implementation of the Prime Minister's instruction to support domestic production, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin visited Shymkent on 1 May, where he got acquainted with the progress of construction and operation of existing large production and agricultural facilities, primeminister.kz reports.
On the territory of the transport and logistics centre of Shymkent is being built multifunctional warehouse complex NMI-South LLP with an area of 5 hectares. The cost of the project is 10.2 billion tenge. The first stage of construction is planned to be completed already this year, construction and installation works are 90% complete. The total area of warehouse premises will be 22 thousand square metres. 107 jobs will be created here. According to Aizhan Naimbekova, the founder of the company, this will be an A+ category warehouse with a flexible climate control system and the ability to adjust the temperature of refrigerated chambers from -18 to +4 degrees Celsius. This will ensure storage of the widest range of goods.
Here the Deputy Prime Minister was also presented the project of construction of greenhouse complex of Alsera kz LLP. The investment project worth $650 million is implemented by Turkish company Alarko Holding in the Bozaryk industrial zone. It will be launched in stages on the area of 500 hectares with the application of new technologies. It is planned to grow cucumbers, tomatoes, melons, root crops and other agricultural crops. It will be the largest greenhouse complex in Shymkent on cultivation of tomatoes and cucumbers. It is planned to create about 2 thousand new jobs at the enterprise.
Gabit Syzdykbekov, Akim of the city, also informed about other projects to be implemented on the territory of the TLC. Serik Zhumangarin highly appreciated the prospects of the implemented projects, noting that the state will provide all necessary support, as they meet the goal of the state policy in the sphere of agro-industrial complex to increase the share of processed products up to 70%.
Deputy Prime Minister visited the largest and the only in Kazakhstan textile factory of full complete cycle for processing and production of finished textile products AZALA Textile LLP. The factory employs 475 people. The unique textile factory produces several dozens of products, ranging from yarn to textile products. The capacity of the enterprise is over 6,800 tonnes of yarn and 14 million running metres of wool fabric per year. It is an export-oriented enterprise: about 70% of its production is supplied to the countries of the near abroad, in particular, to Lithuania, Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, Latvia and Turkey.
Following the results of the inspection of the production workshops and conversation with the factory management, Serik Zhumangarin instructed to work on the possibility of increasing the purchase of products of the domestic textile manufacturer for state needs.
01.05.2024, 14:50 17091
Head of State Tokayev welcomes negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty
The Akorda presidential palace has issued the statement of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
I welcome the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to hold talks between the foreign ministers on preparation of a peace treaty between the countries upon the proposal of the Kazakh side. It is symbolic that this important undertaking is to take place in Almaty, where in December 1991 the Alma-Ata declaration, enshrining the foundations of independence development of the CIS countries and establishing the principles for determining the interstate borders, was signed, said Tokayev.
According to him, the upcoming meeting will be a practical realization of Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements, contribute to early establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus.
30.04.2024, 20:34 32276
Bagdat Mussin relieved of his duties as digital development minister of Kazakhstan
By presidential order, Bagdat Mussin has been released from his post as the Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
He was born in 1983 in Pavlodar region and graduated from the Sultan Demirel University in 2004 and the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations in 2006.
Throughout his career, Mussin worked as the Chairman of National Information Technologies JSC and the Chairman of Kazpost JSC and also held several government posts.
He was designated to his recent post in September 2020. Prior to that he served as the advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for digitalization and innovative technologies.
30.04.2024, 19:31 32486
Head of State Tokayev meets with Chairman of Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev
Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev. During the meeting, the latter reported on issues of ensuring fair trials in the country as well as the realization of the tasks on reforming the judicial system given earlier, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Mergaliyev spoke about the stages of introduction of IT services with the elements of AI and robotics in judicial proceedings in order to increase the transparency of courts and access to justice.
The Head of State drew special attention to the quality of the judicial system reforms and ensuring legality when dealing with cases in all instances. Tokayev also pointed out the importance of further introducing information technologies in the work of courts.
30.04.2024, 11:40 32386
Ex-Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev detained
Yerlan Turgumbayev, ex-Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, has been detained as part of the criminal case launched against him on abuse of power in connection with the tragic events of January 2022, a source told Kazinform News Agency.
The Prosecutor General’s Office has already confirmed this information.
On March 20, Turgumbayev was questioned by the prosecution authorities.
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, "Yerlan Turgumbayev was detained on April 29, for abuse of power and official powers, resulting in grave consequences (Article 362, part 4 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan) under Article 128 of the Criminal Proceedings Code of Kazakhstan."
Given that the criminal case contains information that constitutes state secrets, other data from the pre-trial investigation are not subject to disclosure.
Turgumbayev assumed the office of Kazakhstan’s Internal Affairs Minister in 2019 and was relieved of this post in February 2022, after January events. Later, for a six-month period, he held the post of the Advisor to the President and in 2023 he was appointed the Permanent Representative of the SCO RATS.
29.04.2024, 19:03 48501
Kazah PM Bektenov hails flood control measures in W Kazakhstan, urges to protect Atyrau next
Kazakh Priem Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired an operational meeting on the flood situation in the west of the country, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz
The head of the Kazakh government set a task before the administration office of Atyrau region to reach the highest possible level of protection of Atyrau city and settlements from the arriving floodwaters.
The government assigned to carry out work modelled on the work conducted in West Kazakhstan region, where it was possible to move past the peak of flooding without large-scale destructions.
Up to 11 thousand people and around 2 thousand pieces of equipment have been deployed in West Kazakhstan region as part of the flood control operations. Temporary barriers with a length of around 150km have been erected as well as 1,300 thousand sack tares have been laid.
According to the administration office, residents of 909 houses have returned to their homes as of today. Over five thousand heads of cattle have been moved to safer areas.
Regionwide, 1,672 families have received a one-time compensation payment worth 100 monthly calculation indexes.
The flood situation is stabilizing. The region moved past the high water mark. Here, it is worth noting the coordinated work of all units deployed. Thanks to joint efforts, it was possible to prevent flooding of 84 settlements as well as mitigate the aftermath of the floods in the region. As of now, there is no risk of flooding of houses, said Bektenov.
The task at hand is to prepare Atyrau region. The water level of the Zhaiyk River (Ural) rises on a daily basis. Around 100cm is left for the river to pass the danger mark.
Currently, high water is coming to Atyrau region, with the peak expected in the coming days. It is necessary to mobilize all forces, use the experience of West Kazakhstan region to attract additional forces from other regions. It is important to conduct an hourly monitoring of the water level, increase the length and height of protective dams, said the Kazakh premier.
As of now, over 13 thousand people and up to 1,200 pieces of vehicles are deployed in the flood control operations in Atyrau region. Over 500km of dams, including 242km along the residential areas in Atyrau city, have been built and up to 4.8 million sack tares have been laid. Dredging works are underway at the mouth of the river and in the Caspian Sea, with 1,408m have been dug out and 11,538 cubic meters of soil removed.
In conclusion, the head of the Kazakh government pointed out that the country has past the danger of flooding for the most part.
29.04.2024, 18:07 30626
