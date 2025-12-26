Dialogue of Trust and Development between Kazakhstan and Slovenia

Images | gov.kz

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altaу Abibullayev met with the State Secretary (First Deputy Minister) of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Melita Gabrič, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties reviewed the political and diplomatic outcomes of 2025, discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, aligned their positions on key areas of cooperation, and reaffirmed agreements previously reached at the highest and senior levels. Both sides emphasized their commitment to further deepening political dialogue and expanding cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, innovation, transport and logistics, and cultural spheres.





Special attention was devoted to the substantive preparation of the 5th session of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2026, to be co‑chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries, the establishment of a Business Council with the participation of interested business circles, and the holding of political consultations between the foreign ministries. Practical visa issues were also addressed.





Both sides highlighted the priority of advancing cooperation in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, transport and logistics within the framework of the Middle Corridor, energy partnership, industrial cooperation, as well as in education, science, and culture.





The Kazakh diplomat congratulated Slovenia on its successful presidency of the UN Security Council in December 2025, highly appreciating its contribution to the protection of human rights and freedoms, conflict prevention, and the promotion of gender equality.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the counterparts confirmed their readiness to further strengthen bilateral relations and to develop constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation.