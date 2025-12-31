Government reviewed preparations for the 25th Winter Olympic Games in 2026

Images | olympic.kz

At the Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the progress of preparations of the country’s national teams for the 25th Winter Olympic Games in 2026 was reviewed. A report on the work being carried out was delivered by Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov. Presentations were also made by Secretary General of the Union of Biathletes of Kazakhstan Manas Usenov and Vice President of the Kazakhstan Figure Skating Union Murakerim Burkhan, primeminister.kz reports





The Prime Minister emphasized the important role of the Olympic Games in strengthening the country’s international image. Kazakhstani athletes compete on the world’s major sporting stages, representing not only themselves and their coaches, but the entire republic.





The Head of State consistently emphasizes the priority of mass and professional sports. Therefore, Kazakhstan is implementing comprehensive measures to develop sports and create conditions for high-quality athlete training. From 2023 to 2025, more than 360 billion tenge has been allocated from the budget for these purposes. For the development of winter sports, our country has the necessary basic infrastructure and favorable climatic conditions," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





In addition, the key role of specialized sports federations in the development of sports and comprehensive athlete training was highlighted. It is at this level that national teams, coaching staffs, and the sports reserve are formed, as well as long-term development strategies for specific sports disciplines.





A significant result of developing the sports reserve was the successful performance of Kazakhstani athletes at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games held in Gangwon.





This success must be strengthened and multiplied at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy. We are confident that the determination, discipline, and team unity of our athletes will ensure a достойное performance. We wish them fair competition, confidence in their abilities, and high results. President of the National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin, by his personal example, motivates our athletes to demonstrate confidence in their abilities and a focus on achieving maximum results. The entire country is proud of and supports each of our athletes," the Prime Minister emphasized.





Olzhas Bektenov noted that very little time remains before the main sporting event. In this regard, all preparatory measures must be completed in full.





Following the Government meeting, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions to the relevant ministries.





The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the National Olympic Committee, was instructed to ensure the full readiness of the national team.





Issues related to final team rosters, logistics, equipment, medical support, and organizational assistance must be resolved as soon as possible, without bureaucratic delays," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to provide comprehensive assistance through diplomatic channels.





Emphasis was placed on the efficiency of budget fund utilization.





Support for promising athletes must be targeted and transparent. The heads of the ministry, federations, and subordinate organizations bear personal responsibility for this. Work should also continue on attracting non-budgetary funds for the development of professional sports," the Prime Minister noted.





The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the National Paralympic Committee, was instructed to strengthen preparations for the Winter Paralympic Games.





The participation of Paralympians in major international competitions is of great importance for fostering strength of spirit, resilience, and promoting the values of an inclusive society," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the Ministry of Culture and Information, was instructed to ensure proper information support, as well as television broadcasting of the participation of Kazakhstani athletes in the Olympic Games.





Following the Games, a detailed analysis of the results must be presented, with an objective assessment of achievements and specific proposals for the further development of Olympic sports.





Overall control and coordination were assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.