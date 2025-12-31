Kazakhstan is Expanding Interregional Cooperation with Israel

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as Kazakhstan assumes the chairmanship of the organization, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





He said that from January 1, 2026, the Republic of Kazakhstan will chair the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union.





He noted that the past year marked the anniversary of the EAEU, as the union entered its second decade of development. Despite recent global challenges, member states have continued to demonstrate positive economic dynamics.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the common task for the coming period is to strengthen integration efficiency, enhance the EAEU's potential, and increase its relevance.





Beginning in 2026, the EAEU will implement the Declaration on the Further Development of Economic Processes until 2030 and the Eurasian Economic Path until 2045, a strategic document to which Kazakhstan intends to give priority attention.





During its chairmanship, Kazakhstan proposes to focus on several key directions to advance the EAEU’s goals.