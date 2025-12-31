30.12.2025, 10:45 29191
Kazakhstan is Expanding Interregional Cooperation with Israel
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Yemberdiyev visited the city of Arad, located in the Southern District of Israel. During his working visit, he held a meeting with the Deputy Mayor of the city, Guy Beryoza, and the Director General of Arad city Municipality Elidor Cohen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh diplomat told about Kazakhstan, recent reforms carried out by the country's leadership, the potential for cooperation, especially in the areas of transfer of advanced Israeli technologies and attracting investments to Kazakhstan for implementation of joint projects.
The parties discussed the possibilities of developing interregional cooperation, including the issue of establishing twin cities relations between Arad and one of the promising towns in Kazakhstan.
31.12.2025, 14:31 7201
Tokayev addresses EAEU leaders as Kazakhstan assumes chairmanship
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Heads of State of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as Kazakhstan assumes the chairmanship of the organization, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
He said that from January 1, 2026, the Republic of Kazakhstan will chair the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union.
He noted that the past year marked the anniversary of the EAEU, as the union entered its second decade of development. Despite recent global challenges, member states have continued to demonstrate positive economic dynamics.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the common task for the coming period is to strengthen integration efficiency, enhance the EAEU's potential, and increase its relevance.
Beginning in 2026, the EAEU will implement the Declaration on the Further Development of Economic Processes until 2030 and the Eurasian Economic Path until 2045, a strategic document to which Kazakhstan intends to give priority attention.
During its chairmanship, Kazakhstan proposes to focus on several key directions to advance the EAEU’s goals.
30.12.2025, 20:32 24151
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia Hold Telephone Conversation
A telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the discussion, the foreign ministers reviewed the results of bilateral cooperation over the past year and positively assessed the dynamics of Kazakh-Georgian relations. They reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthening political dialogue and developing practical cooperation across all aspects of the bilateral agenda.
Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The importance of activating cooperation in the investment sphere was noted, as it makes a significant contribution to the development of national economies, promoting production growth and job creation.
The ministers agreed to maintain close working contacts and to continue constructive dialogue.
30.12.2025, 20:29 24431
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of China
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Han Chunlin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on prospects for its further expansion.
The interlocutors noted the unprecedented dynamics of the development of political dialogue between the two countries over the past year. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached during meetings between the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, as well as to the schedule of bilateral events at the highest and high levels in 2026.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues on the regional and international agenda and agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the "Central Asia - China" format.
30.12.2025, 18:50 24696
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Conversation
A telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the foreign ministers summed up the results of the outgoing year, noting the steady strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and allied relations, and discussed prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached following the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Tashkent in November this year.
The sides expressed their mutual commitment to further promote the expansion of multifaceted cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport and logistics, water and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.
In addition, an exchange of views took place on topical issues on the regional and international agenda, and the schedule of upcoming international events was reviewed.
30.12.2025, 18:49 27051
Tokayev welcomes progress in Ukraine settlement talks
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Both presidents discussed the current development of bilateral interaction, as well as noted that the outgoing year was a busy and productive one for Kazakh-Russian relationship.
Among the key outcomes, elevation to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, marking a milestone in the two countries’ relations, was highlighted.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed emerging progress in the Ukraine settlement talks, as well as highlighted the importance of continuing political-diplomatic efforts aimed at securing lasting agreements.
In addition, the Kazakh leader condemned the attacks on the state residence of the Russian president, noting that such actions undermine the peace process and search for a political solution to the conflict.
30.12.2025, 17:59 25036
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Received Ambassador of Belarus
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus Aleksey Bogdanov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties held a substantive discussion on the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.
An in-depth exchange of views also took place on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to continue constructive engagement within the framework of upcoming events and joint projects.
29.12.2025, 16:33 49756
Newly Appointed Bulgarian Ambassador Presented Copies of Credentials
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev received copies of the credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria Georgi Vodenski, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, parties discussed the current state and prospects for deepening Kazakh-Bulgarian partnership in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, to Astana (8-9 June 2025), as well as the outcomes of the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (Sofia, 19-20 May 2025).
In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on current regional and international issues.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Minister Bakayev wished tj the Ambassador every success in his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan. For his part, Ambassador Vodenski expressed gratitude for the warm reception and assured that he would make every effort to further develop comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Sofia.
29.12.2025, 13:24 48131
Prospects for the Development of Kazakh-Armenian Cooperation in the Tourism Sector Discussed in Yerevan
A round table on bilateral cooperation entitled "Kazakhstan-Armenia: Dialogue in the Tourism Sector" was held in a hybrid format in the capital of Armenia. Organized jointly by JSC "National Company "Kazakh Tourism" and the Tourism Federation of Armenia within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed in 2024, the event brought together heads of relevant government agencies, representatives of tourism companies, expert communities, and media from both countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the round table, participants were provided with comprehensive information on the prospects of Kazakhstan’s tourism infrastructure. Opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of best practices, were also discussed.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev noted that in 2025 Kazakh-Armenian relations reached a new level - the strategic partnership and emphasized that deepening cooperation in the tourism sector is an important sphere contributing to the strengthening of economic and cultural-humanitarian ties, as well as closer people-to-people contacts between the two countries.
The priorities of state tourism policy and prospects for bilateral cooperation, including attracting tourists and promoting national tourism brands in international markets, were presented by Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurtas Karipbaev.
Presentations by the representatives of JSC "National Company "Kazakh Tourism" and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken" focused on Kazakhstan’s tourism potential and its experience in developing partnerships with foreign counterparts. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently develops the tourism sector, viewing it as one of the drivers of sustainable economic growth and an important instrument of international cooperation.
In turn, representatives of the Armenian side expressed their readiness to expand cooperation in the tourism sector, including through the development of joint projects aimed at promoting the attractions of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.
Chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Lusine Gevorgyan, expressing interest in deepening inter-ministerial cooperation, shared her impressions of Armenia’s participation in the 23rd Kazakhstan International Exhibition "Tourism and Travel" (KITF 2025). She emphasized the importance of establishing direct contacts between tour operators, which can be facilitated by more active participation in specialized events and exhibitions held in Kazakhstan and Armenia.
According to President of the Tourism Federation of Armenia Mekhak Apresyan, one of the key elements for the effective realization of the potential of both countries is the availability of convenient transport and logistics conditions.
Particular interest was drawn by the feedback from the winner of the 10th Anniversary International Contest for Foreign Journalists "Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media" in the "Tourism" nomination, ArmInfo News Agency journalist Marianna Mkrtchian, on Kazakhstan’s tourism opportunities.
During the discussion, participants highlighted the key role of transport accessibility and digital tools in expanding tourism exchanges. As a result of the event, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the partnership, which meets shared interests and opens new opportunities for strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Armenia.
