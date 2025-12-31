30.12.2025, 13:10 18536
Kazakhstan launches 35 new air routes in 2025
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Assistant to the President - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay highlighted the priorities of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in developing Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics infrastructure and key projects implemented throughout 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev placed special emphasis on expanding the country’s transport potential and transforming Kazakhstan into a major logistics and transit hub in Eurasia.
In 2025, Kazakhstan repaired and built 13,000 kilometers of roads, including 1,900 km of new strategic projects such as the Center-West highway and sections of Karaganda-Zhezkazgan, Aktobe-Ulgaysyn, and Atyrau-Dossor.
Ruslan Zheldibay also noted significant developments in aviation in 2025.
Noteworthy, more than 35 new air routes were launched, including direct flights to Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Munich. Several new airlines entered Kazakhstan.
In line with the President’s task, construction of three new airports began in Zaysan, Katon-Karagay, and Kenderli, alongside the restoration of the Arkalyk airport.
He emphasized the President supported the creation of Kazakhstan’s first national cargo airline to leverage transit potential and enter the global market.
Railway infrastructure also saw major upgrades, in particular, construction of second tracks on the Kyzylzhar-Moyynty line, a bypass road around Almaty, new lines Darbaza-Maktaaral and Bakhty-Ayagoz and modernization of 124 railway stations nationwide.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
31.12.2025, 09:20 4416
Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched
Tell a friend
Air China announced the launch of direct flights from Kazakhstan’s Almaty to Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The CA456 flight will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays by Airbus A320 aircraft.
The direct flight from Chengdu to Almaty takes around 3.5 hours in total, while the return flight lasts around 5 hours.
To date, Almaty is connected to 60 cities across the world via direct flights, with 13 new destinations added in 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.12.2025, 18:12 49301
Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
The geomagnetic situation on Earth will remain calm until the end of this year, iz.ru reports.
The comment this time is simple. The remaining days until the new year will be quiet. Possible outbreaks will definitely not affect the Earth (just fireworks), " said the press service of the Laboratory of Space Astronomy at IKI RAS.
The IKI RAS also called on Russians to calmly go about their business. Over the past 24 hours, the geomagnetic situation has also been calm.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.12.2025, 14:15 49131
Brigitte Bardot, French screen legend, dies aged 91
Images | wikipedia.org
Tell a friend
Brigitte Bardot, the French actor and singer who became an international sex symbol before turning her back on the film industry and embracing the cause of animal rights activism, has died aged 91, The Guardian reports.
Among those paying tribute on Sunday was the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who wrote on social media that Bardot had "embodied a life of freedom" and "universal brilliance". France was mourning "a legend of the century", he said.
Brigitte Bardot, French actress, model and singer, wearing a blue gingham dress with her hair in plaits, tied with blue bows, sitting in a series of stone steps
Brigitte Bardot was a zeitgeist-force and France’s most sensational export
Read more
Jordan Bardella, the president of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party (RN), which Bardot supported, wrote: "Brigitte Bardot was a woman of heart, conviction and character. An ardent patriot, devoted to animals that she protected throughout her life, she embodied a whole French era, but also above all a certain idea of courage and freedom."
Le Pen, whom Bardot once described as "the Joan of Arc of the 21st century", wrote on social media that Bardot was "exceptional for her talent, courage, frankness and beauty". "She was incredibly French," she said. "Free, indomitable, whole. She will be hugely missed."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.12.2025, 08:40 49411
Kazakhstan to brace for snowstorms and fog on Sunday
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A storm warning has been issued for 14 regions of Kazakhstan on December 28, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Snow and rain, fog and icy roads, blizzards are forecast to batter Atyrau region.
Zhetysu region is expected to observe fog at night and in the morning and winds up to 15–20 m/s.
Snow, drifting snow, fog, high wind and icy roads are reported to grip Aktobe region.
East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Pavlodar regions are to wake up to foggy streets.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.12.2025, 16:52 77296
An Evening of Kazakh Music Held in Istanbul
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A concert program titled "QAZAQ CONCERT" was held in the capital of Turkey, aimed at broadly promoting Kazakhstan’s traditional and contemporary musical art. The event was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, with the participation of the creative ensemble "QAZAQ CONCERT", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The main objective of the concert was to introduce the Turkish public to Kazakhstan’s rich musical heritage, to deepen cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, and to promote Kazakh national art at the international level. As part of the program, the audience was presented with folk songs, kyui (traditional instrumental compositions), and ethno-contemporary musical works.
The concert featured renowned figures of Kazakhstan’s arts scene, including Nurbolat Arzamasuly, Perizat Turar, Zhantu Dadabayev, and Akerke Tazhibayeva. Each performer harmoniously combined national identity, historical continuity, and modern musical forms in their repertoire, offering the audience vivid and memorable cultural experiences.
The event served not only as a concert performance but also as an important cultural platform, contributing to the presentation of the spiritual values, national identity, and cultural diversity of the Kazakh people to an international audience.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2025, 21:06 92756
Kazakhstan Cultural Evening Held in Iran
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A Kazakhstan Cultural Evening was held at the "Niavaran" Historical and Cultural Complex, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Iran and was attended by the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, senior officials of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism and Foreign Affairs, ambassadors of foreign states accredited in Tehran, heads of international organizations, representatives of the cultural and academic community, as well as members of the media.
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ontalap Onalbayev noted that for centuries the two countries have served as an important bridge between East and West, recalling the close interaction between the Great Kazakh Steppe and the ancient Iranian civilization during the era of the Great Silk Road in the fields of trade, science, and culture.
The Ambassador underlined that Kazakhstan today is a dynamically developing state with a strong international standing. He stressed that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev comprehensive political, economic, and cultural reforms are being successfully implemented.
O.Onalbayev also noted that the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran remains one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, highlighting Iran as one of Kazakhstan’s important political and economic partners in the Middle East and the Islamic world.
In his remarks Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri welcomed the organization of the Kazakhstan Cultural Evening in Tehran and noted the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and cultural heritage. He emphasized that the shared civilization and historical heritage of the two nations create a strong foundation for further strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation.
The Minister expressed support for enhancing cooperation between cultural and artistic institutions of the two countries and voiced confidence that the event would contribute to further deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, cultural heritage and tourism.
The cultural evening continued with a performance by the "Serper" dombra ensemble from the Mangystau Region, who performed traditional Kazakh kui with great professionalism and were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2025, 16:47 93086
Kazakhstan and Israel Join Forces in Green Technologies and Waste Recycling
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Emberdiyev visited "The Hiriya Recycling Park", which covers needs for the municipal waste recycling of the Tel Aviv urban agglomeration area, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the visit the meetings with the CEO of the Dan Region Association of Towns Gil Livne, Chairman of the Dan Region Association of Towns, Vice Mayor of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Reuven Ladijansky were held.
The management of the Association informed about the history and accumulated unique experience of Hiriya, the successful practice of urban waste disposal, ensuring its reuse.
Special attention was drawn to the production line for recycling municipal waste into fuel for industrial enterprises (RDF - Refuse Derived Fuel), as well as to the Hiriya Center for Environmental Education "Made in Hiriya", which provides an opportunity for schoolchildren and students, all residents and visitors of Israel interested in ecology, to learn more about responsibility to nature and caring for the environment.
Resuming the visit, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan and the top managers of Hiriya agreed on joint steps to establish contacts between representatives of authorized ministries, interested municipalities and businessmen of the two countries to share best practices, as well as implement joint projects and initiatives in the fields of urban ecology and municipal waste recycling.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.12.2025, 15:20 108826
Kazakhstan to launch new satellite to replace KazSat-3
Images | Getty Images / Space
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is preparing a planned upgrade of its national satellite communications system, with KazSat-3 set to be replaced by a next-generation satellite in 2029, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Artificial Intelligence.
The projected operational lifespan of KazSat-3 is defined to be by the end of 2029.
The Republican Center for Space Communications (RCSC) has officially begun selecting a supplier for the creation and commissioning of the KazSat-3R satellite communications system, which will replace the KazSat-3 satellite.
According to the ministry, the KazSat-3R project aims to continue developing Kazakhstan’s aerospace and communications sectors, improve access to information and communications infrastructure, expand broadband internet coverage, and ensure the continued operation of the national satellite communications system.
As part of the selection process, the Aerospace Committee sent invitations to space technology manufacturers, including companies with extensive global experience in spacecraft development as well as emerging startups in the space sector. 14 companies responded to the invitation to participate in the bidding for the creation of the new Kazakh communications satellite, KazSat-3R, including 2 domestic and 12 foreign companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
31.12.2025, 14:31Tokayev addresses EAEU leaders as Kazakhstan assumes chairmanship 31.12.2025, 20:485526Kazakhstan builds 655 rural healthcare facilities 31.12.2025, 15:404761Kazakhstan to build soft drink manufacturing plant 31.12.2025, 17:124311Investments in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector reached $3.2 billion 31.12.2025, 18:204046Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars 24.12.2025, 20:07119931Kazakhstan and European Union Continue Cooperation in Visa Sphere 24.12.2025, 17:08116706Kazakh, Azerbaijani presidents discuss deeper trade-economic cooperation in phone talk 24.12.2025, 15:20108516Kazakhstan to launch new satellite to replace KazSat-3 24.12.2025, 12:4099336President Tokayev inspects Astana's lifting equipment manufacturer 25.12.2025, 12:4594706Annual Results of Kazakh-Indian Relations Discussed in New Delhi 17.12.2025, 19:58191806Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 13:50184166Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 04.12.2025, 13:15181451Earthquake felt in Almaty 03.12.2025, 12:30180631Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Bozumbayev provides update 02.12.2025, 10:00170816Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway