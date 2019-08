Almost 15mn tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz field

As much as 15mn tonnes of oil have been produced at Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz deposit developed by LLP Tengizchevroil.

According to the company’s press service, in 2008 Tengizchevroil completed its sour gas injection project and construction of the 2nd generation plant, as a result of which the daily oil output reached approximately 75,000 tonnes (600,000 barrels). The implementation of the project enabled the company to produce 14,96mn tonnes of crude oil in 2019 or 119.4mn barrels.

Recall that in the first half of 2018, crude oil output at Tengiz was 14.7mn tonnes (117.3mn barrels).

The total explored reserves of Tengiz field make 3.2bn tonnes (25.5bn barrels) and 200mn tonnes (1.6bn barrels) at Korolev deposit. The extracted reserves of oil at Tengiz and Korolev fields are estimated from 890mn to 1.37bn tonnes (7.1bn – 10.9bn tonnes). Tengiz reservoir is 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide and 21 kilometers (13 miles) long.

