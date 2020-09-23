Askar Mamin tasked to strengthen consumer protection

At a selector government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, issues of consumer protection were considered.

Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov and Chair of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablay Myrzakhmetov reported on the work carried out in this direction, Judge of the Supreme Court Aslan Tukiyev and Chair of the Coalition on Consumer Rights Protection M. Abenov made comments on the issue under discussion.

For 8 months of this year, the Committee for the Protection of Consumer Rights of the Ministry of Trade and Integration received more than 8 thousand complaints about the quality of services and goods, for which the rights of 80% of consumers were restored (6400 complaints). In June this year, legislative amendments were adopted that contribute to the construction of an integral system of consumer protection with the involvement of non-governmental organizations and businesses.

The prime minister emphasized that the Kazakhstani system of consumer protection should take into account the advanced foreign experience, where a clear vertical of interaction has been built: consumer — public association — state. At the same time, special attention should be paid to the food sector, medical services, housing and communal services, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.

It is necessary to pursue a policy focused on the production of guaranteed quality, the use of the control purchase mechanism, conscientious advertising and marketing," Mamin said.

By the end of this year, the Head of Government instructed to create an association of public organizations in the field of consumer protection, as well as to work out the issue of introducing an ombudsman institution for consumer protection on the basis of non-governmental organizations.

The Ministries of National Economy, Trade and Justice were instructed to provide for a mandatory requirement for analyzing the regulatory impact of draft regulatory legal acts on the subject of consumer protection. At the same time, ensure the participation of non-governmental associations in the development of these acts, including them in the composition of public councils.

The Ministry of Trade, together with the Ministry of National Economy, was instructed to include in the performance indicators (KPI) of government agencies, local executive bodies and quasi-government organizations an assessment of the level of satisfaction and trust on the part of consumers.

Atameken NCE was instructed to adopt a set of rules for voluntary business practices and standard contracts that take into account the interests and rights of consumers, as well as work out measures to stimulate business to improve the quality of services and goods provided.

The prime minister instructed, by Nov. 1, 2020, to develop an Action Plan to build an integral system of consumer protection.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.