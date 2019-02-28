Brent crude down 3.2%

During Monday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, the crude oil prices receded.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in April went down by $2.15 to $64.76 a barrel.

The value of a futures contract for WTI crude for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) receded by $1.78 to $55.48 per barrel.

