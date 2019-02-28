By autumn, Kazakhstani citizens have withdrawn up to 8 trillion tenges from payment cards

The volume of cash withdrawn from payment cards by Kazakhstan's issuers within Kazakhstan has equalled 8.6 trillion tenges for the period between January and August 2018, Ranking.kz reports.





The share of Visa and MasterCard payment cards is 95.3% of the total volume of international systems.





Over the last two years, MasterCard has been the most active system, which has become a driver of cards market, with the increase by 70.7% over the year, reaching up to 2.7 trillion tenges for this year's January-August. For comparison, the last year's increase was 66.5%.





However, Visa enjoys a steady lead in the market (63.7% of the total volume of money withdrawn from cards of international systems), there was a yearly 17.7% increase (a year ago - 11.5%).





The withdrawal of money within the country has made up 8.5 trillion tenges from January to September, that is by 25.1% more compared to the same period of the past year.





The most number of withdrawing money from cards was found in the cities of Almaty and Astana. The leader is the financial centre of Almaty - 2 billion tenges with a 21.4% increase over the year. At the same time, its share has felt from 24.4% to 23.6% within the republic. Astana is the second with 951 billion tenges, an annual increase - by 23.6%. Its share from the total share has declined from 11.4% to 11.3%.









