Cereals and legumes harvested from 85.7% area in Kazakhstan

Cereals and legumes have been harvested from 85.7% area in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement on Friday.

As of September 16, 13.6 million hectares of grain and leguminous crops had been harvested across the republic, which is 85.7% of their total harvested area," Ministry reports.

With an average yield of 9.1 c / ha, 12.5 million tons of grain were threshed.

In Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, 10.3 million hectares have been harvested, which is 89% of the harvested area. Threshed 8.6 million tons, yield 8.4 c / ha", the report says.

