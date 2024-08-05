China ranks among Top 5 investors in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

In July 2024, the monthly consumer price index amounted to 0.7% (in June 2024 - 0.4%). Prices for paid services increased by 1.6%, non-food products - by 0.7%, food products - by 0.2%, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.





Increase in prices was noted for cellular communication services by 11.5%, Internet communication - by 6.8%. Air transport services rose in price by 12.9%, comprehensive leisure - by 11.5%.





The growth in prices for liquefied gas in cylinders in July this year amounted to 5.3%. The price of dishes rose by 1%, clothes and shoes - by 0.8%. Prices for medicines increased by 0.6%.





As for foodstuffs, prices for cabbage increased by 16.8%, potatoes - by 7.5%, bulb onions - by 7.3%. Increases in prices were observed for tobacco products by 3.8%, mineral water - by 1.6%, while prices for tomatoes decreased by 18.2%, sweet pepper - by 11.2%, beet - by 6.3%, cucumbers - by 5.8%.





Among the regions, the highest monthly inflation was registered in Astana city - 1.3% (higher than the average republican level by 0.6 p.p.), the lowest - in Kostanay region - 0.2%.





By region, prices for food products increased the most in Pavlodar region by 1%, for non-food products - in Turkestan region by 2.1%, and for paid services - in Zhambyl region by 4.4%.





Inflation in July 2024 amounted to 8.6% on an annualized basis. Prices for paid services increased by 14.5%, non-food products - by 7.3%, food products - by 5.5%.





Compared to June 2023, the tariffs for water disposal increased by 42.7%, cold water - by 36.5%, central heating - by 33%, electricity - by 31%, hot water - by 29.6%, garbage removal - by 25.1%. Health care services rose in price by 11.4%, connection - by 10.7%. Acetylsalicylic acid prices increased by 59.4%, activated carbon - by 32.1%, Hilak forte - by 25.4%, paracetamol - by 19.8%. Bananas rose in price by 29.9%, grapes by 26.6%, cucumbers by 23.5%, olive oil by 20.2%. On the contrary, in annual terms, the price of bulb onions by 34.8%, buckwheat - by 22.1%, sunflower oil - by 20.8%, cabbage by 19% decreased.