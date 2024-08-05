This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China ranks among Top 5 investors in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan posts 0.7% increase in monthly inflation
Uzbekistan, China open trade house in Nanjing
9.2 million tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023
Kazakhstan to export camels, poultry and milk to Azerbaijan
Kazatomprom obtains the right for uranium exploration in the Turkestan region
We are proud that our efforts in uranium prospecting and exploration are yielding results, contributing to strengthening Kazakhstan's position as a global leader in the uranium industry, which is especially important given the growing demand in the uranium market. I am confident that further research and development will significantly increase our uranium resources, contributing to global energy security and the economic growth of our country," emphasized Meirzhan Yussupov, CEO of Kazatomprom.
211 Times More Investments Poured into the Paper Industry in Abai Region
Kazakhstan, Russia's Tyumen region to increase border checkpoint capacity
Uzbekistan-China trade hits $5.8bln in 1H2024
