Electronic passports for cars issued in Kazakhstan

From April 1, 2021, National Information Technologies JSC, together with the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, launched the national system "Electronic passport of vehicles" throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of JSC "NIT" said.

It is reported that the electronic document will be issued for new and imported cars, as well as for already registered cars at the request of the owner. The digitalization of vehicles will make it possible to track their life cycle not only in our country, but also on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Electronic passports will contain a technical description of the vehicle, information about the owner, about registration actions, about restrictions and encumbrances, about waste collection payments, about customs restrictions and customs clearance, information about road accidents, about passing a technical inspection," the message says.

According to Rostislav Konyashkin, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Information Technologies, the digital document will reduce the number of cases of fraud in the sale of vehicles.

Due to the check in the central database of the EAEU, it will be possible to identify duplicate VIN-codes, which will warn the population against buying problem cars," he said.

As the vehicle is used, the vehicle passport will be up to date; any changes will be tracked by the system. The availability of reliable information about the vehicle will make the process of selling or buying a car safer for all car owners in the EAEU.

The project was carried out as part of the implementation of the Agreement on introduction of standard forms of vehicle passports signed by the EAEU countries.













