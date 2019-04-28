Every Kazakhstan's citizen owes 904 thous. tenge on loans

Each Kazakhstani owes to credit organizations on average 904 thousand tenge - 1% more than a month ago, and 3% more than at the beginning of the year, the study of the Ranking.kz reads.





It should be noted the total loan debt of Kazakhstanis to banks, microfinance organizations, online lending companies and other companies in the segment of lending to natural persons at the end of July 2018 was 5.7 trillion tenge, 1.8% more than in June and 16.4 % more than last year.





More than 90% of all issued retail loans fall on Kazakhstani second-tier banks. So, for July the share of banks was 92.9% (a month earlier - 93.4%).





The next are microfinance institutions - 4.8% (a month earlier - 4.6%), not very popular online lending companies - 2.1% (a month earlier - 2%), and other organizations - 0.2% (a month earlier - 0.1%).





In July, the country's banks issued the largest volume of loans to individuals - 395.1 billion tenge, which is 0.5% more than in June. The lowest figure was recorded in February - 274.2 billion tenge.





The average size of the aggregate indebtedness of retail loans (STB, MFO and others) per person at the end of July was 904,000 tenge which is 1% more than last month, and 3.1% more than at the beginning of the year.









