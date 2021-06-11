Food prices rose in Kazakhstan regions

According to the results of five months of 2021, the largest increase in food prices was recorded in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Turkestan region. Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov announced this at a meeting of the Government.





In the reporting period, the highest growth in prices for socially significant food products was recorded in the Turkestan region - 9.4%, Nur-Sultan - 8.5% and Almaty - 6.0%. The smallest price increase is observed in the West Kazakhstan region - 5,7%, Akmola region - 5.6% and Karaganda region - 5.2%," said Sultanov.





The Minister noted that since the beginning of the year, prices for socially significant food products have grown by 6.3%, six commodity items contributed 84% of growth to this figure.





These are vegetables, for which there is an increase in prices in the off-season, as well as import-dependent products - sugar, buckwheat groats - and goods with high export demand - sunflower oil. In annual terms, prices increased by 11.8%," Sultanov summed up.





























