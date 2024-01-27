25.01.2024, 15:44 7766
Government of Kazakhstan introduces new approaches to agro-industrial complex development
The corresponding document was approved in the Government following the results of the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.
The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set specific objectives to bring the agricultural sector to a new frontier of development and increase gross output by 2 times within 5 years. For this purpose, a Road Map has been developed, which provides for measures in each direction of the agro-industrial complex.
Thus, the diversification of sown areas will be intensified in the republic, which will reduce the share of water-intensive crops and increase the production of highly profitable plants, for example, oilseeds. At the same time, it is envisaged to introduce water-saving technologies, increase the level of fertilizer application and intensive renewal of agricultural machinery.
The Road Map also includes steps aimed at increasing the number of cattle and small horned cattle, expanding meat and grain processing, launching dairy farms and other facilities. In general, its implementation will allow increasing the gross output of the agro-industrial complex by 2028 by 2 times up to 17 trillion tenge.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov made a report on the main problematic issues and proposed measures for the development of agro-industrial complex. Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Yerbolat Ibraykhanov informed about plans for water supply to southern regions during the growing season. Akims of Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Pavlodar, Zhambyl and other regions took part in the discussion of new measures for agricultural development.
Prime Minister emphasized that in order to achieve the set tasks, the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources together with regional akimats need to revise approaches to work.
For each region indicators are outlined taking into account the available growth reserves and development potential. By reducing mono and water-intensive crops it is necessary to expand the areas of demanded crops and increase the level of application of mineral fertilizers," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, it is also necessary to increase the share of elite seeds of agricultural crops, the level of renewal of machinery and tractor fleet and areas where water-saving technologies are introduced.
It is necessary to establish constant control on the part of akimats and ministries over the achievement of these indicators. Today we are adopting new approaches to work. Provincial Akimats should ensure the fulfillment of their indicators stipulated in the Road Map. There will be personal responsibility for this," Prime Minister pointed out.
Alikhan Smailov demanded to ensure monthly monitoring of the Road Map implementation and to bring this issue to the Government session on a quarterly basis.
23.01.2024, 13:44 15501
Alikhan Smailov: Scientific developments implementation as main condition for economic innovation development
At the Government session of Kazakhstan discussed measures to commercialize the results of scientific and scientific-technical activities, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek reported that the total budget of science for 2023-2025 years in comparison with the previous three-year period increased by 3.3 times to 643 billion tenge. At the same time for 2024-2026, the budget is already about 730 billion tenge with an increase of another 13%.
As part of the ongoing work, additional funding has been allocated to scientific institutions engaged in fundamental research. In addition, support for young scientists has been significantly strengthened - today they are implementing 727 scientific projects.
One of the measures to stimulate commercialization of scientific and scientific-technical activity is grant financing. Over the past few years, the total contribution of such projects to the scientific and technological development of the country amounted to 68.6 billion. This includes sales, tax payments, etc. For 2023-2025, 62.1 billion has been allocated in this direction, which is almost double the amount of funding for previous years.
The Minister noted that in the framework of program-targeted financing for 2023-2025 years allocated 16 billion tenge for the formation of scientific and technological infrastructure. In general, up to 2029 it is planned to open 7 specialized engineering centers and science and technology parks.
Kamil Akatov, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Science Fund" also made a report on holding competitions for grant financing of commercialization projects.
As Prime Minister noted, the introduction of scientific developments is a key condition for modernization of production facilities and innovative development of the economy as a whole.
Close integration of science and industry is necessary for the qualitative growth of industry. We are taking systemic measures to expand the potential and increase the competitiveness of domestic science. The relevant set of measures is envisaged by the Concept of Development of Higher Education and Science until 2029," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, the focus is on the development of applied science, stimulation of business for active co-financing of scientific projects, creation of science and technology parks and engineering centers.
It is expected that the implementation of the concept will increase to 50% the share of commercialization and co-financing of scientific projects," Head of Government stressed.
A whole range of norms to ensure the performance of scientific projects taking into account the demand in the economy also provides for the bill "On Science and Technology Policy".
According to this document, mechanisms for assessing the technological readiness of scientific research from idea to realization are introduced. This will bring theoretical developments closer to practice," Prime Minister pointed out.
He added that along with this, it is planned to introduce technology brokerage and venture financing in the republic. This will increase the involvement of business in the sphere of science and joint responsibility for specific results of scientific projects.
Tax benefits and preferences will be provided to stimulate private investment in science. For the first time there will be an opportunity to finance science from the local budget. In general, the expenditures of the republican budget for scientific purposes for the last 3 years have increased 3.3 times to 643 billion tenge. About 730 billion tenge is already provided for 2024-2026," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
At the same time, he pointed out that given the constant increase in financing of this sphere, it is important to increase the effectiveness of scientific projects and strengthen their applied nature.
In this regard, Prime Minister instructed to update the target indicators of the Concept of development of higher education and science to specify the expected results in the commercialization of projects by March 1.
In addition, Head of the Government demanded to re-engineer the processes of administration, reduce barriers and automate all stages of selection of scientific projects, as well as centralize the procurement of goods and services by the end of the year.
Together with akimats and regional universities it is necessary to work out effective mechanisms for selection and support of commercialization projects for the specific needs of the economy of the regions," he concluded.
22.01.2024, 08:04 31056
Alikhan Smailov holds State Commission meeting on economic modernization issues
The Government session of the State Commission on modernization of the economy was held in the Government under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Considered topical issues of implementation of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2021-2025, the development of industry, mining and metallurgical complex and geological exploration, as well as the transfer of one of the mobile operators JSC Kazakhtelecom in a competitive environment.
Based on the results of the discussion with the participation of the heads of the central government agencies, Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhtelecom and Tau-Ken Samruk, the State Commission adopted a number of relevant decisions.
19.01.2024, 21:24 52001
New int'l trade, logistics center begins operating in Kazakhstan
Images | trend.az
A new international trade and logistics center began operating in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the new center is located on the Kazakh-Chinese border, near the village of Dostyk.
This project was implemented by Dostyk Storage LLP together with the State Revenue Committee.
The main goal of the project is to develop and improve cross-border logistics infrastructure and increase the capacity of the Alakol road crossing.
Meanwhile, in 2022, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with China amounted to $24.1 billion, which is 34.1 percent more than a year earlier.
Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent, to $13.2 billion.
The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total trade turnover.
Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the year, to $11 billion.
China's share in the structure of imports of the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.
19.01.2024, 09:53 52246
Kazakhstan plans to renovate railway stations
Repair work at 28 railway stations in Kazakhstan will be carried out in 2024, Trend reports.
As the Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, Kazakhstan's national company) said, work will be performed to repair engineering systems, entrance lobbies, roofing, passenger platforms, etc.
It is also planned to begin a major overhaul of the Astana railway station. During the period of major repairs, the station will operate uninterruptedly with limited access to the repair work areas. The date of commissioning of the station will be determined after concluding an agreement with the contractor for construction and installation work.
Thus, as part of the large-scale renovation, it is planned to repair the roof, facade, interior of the station, passenger platforms, and structures on them. Existing public address systems, video surveillance devices, as well as fire and security alarms will be modernized.
In addition, it is planned to replace engineering systems and improve the adjacent territory of the station.
18.01.2024, 15:32 62911
Kazakhstan may reduce uranium production in 2024
Kazatomprom (Kazakhstan's national uranium company) expects a reduction in uranium production in 2024 compared to planned volumes, Trend reports.
Thus, the company planned to increase production volumes to 90 percent of subsoil use contracts in 2024, compared to 80 percent in 2023. This decision was made in connection with the company's successful conclusion of medium- and long-term contracts with both new and existing clients.
Expectations for a reduction in uranium production in 2024 are due to difficulties in the availability of sulfuric acid, a key component in the uranium production process, as well as delays in completing construction work at new mines.
As the company noted, the company continues to actively search for alternative sources of sulfuric acid supplies. However, the company predicts that achieving 90 percent production levels may be difficult.
At the same time, the company remains committed to its uranium supply obligations in 2024.
In addition, as the company noted, the impact of this situation on operations is currently being assessed. Results will be provided no later than February 1, 2024.
In addition, the company thinks that returning to 100 percent production in 2025 may also be at risk.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven natural uranium reserves. The depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan contain around 14 percent of all proven world reserves. The entire proven reserves of uranium in the country are expected to be more than 700,000 tons.
Kazakhstan surpassed the United States in uranium production in 2009 and continues to dominate the global market.
Kazakhstan accounts for almost 40 percent of global uranium output. The volume of uranium production in 2021 was 21,800 tons, while the volume in 2022 was 21,300 tons.
18.01.2024, 12:05 63191
Almaty records highest jobless rate in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
451,500 jobless were recorded in Kazakhstan in the third quarter of 2023 that is 1.7% less as compared to 2022, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Finprom.
The highest number of jobless was reported in Almaty with 52,600 people, followed by Turkistan with 41,700 and Almaty regions with 34,400. The least unemployed were registered in Ulytau region with 4,500 people, 13,500 in North Kazakhstan region, and 14.500 in Abai region.
The unemployment rate in Kazakhstan made 4.7% against 4.9% recorded a year earlier.
The level of unemployment directly depends on education. The university-educated people constitute 3.8% of the jobless, 3.6% have vocational education and training, while 45.3% fall on people with elementary level of education.
In the second and third quarters of 2023, the unemployment rate in Kazakhstan reached its historic low over the years of independence. The experts claim that there is a hidden unemployment problem in Kazakhstan because some of the employees are low-end workers and in fact may be regarded as jobless.
According to the Global Economy Journal, the global unemployment rate in 2022 was much higher than in Kazakhstan. Turkiye's unemployment rate was about 10%, 9.5% in Brazil, 7.5 in France, 7.4% in Sweden, 6.8% in Finland, and 5.6% in Estonia.
16.01.2024, 13:07 65276
Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov the issues of further development of e-commerce were considered, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev noted that e-commerce has become one of the new drivers of global economic growth. In Kazakhstan by the end of 2022, its volume reached about 2 trillion tenge or 12.5% of the total retail volume. At the same time, for 11 months of last year, this figure increased to 2.2 trillion tenge, increasing its share to 13%.
Kazakhstani people mainly buy household goods, clothes and shoes, food, cosmetics and medicines via the Internet.
At the same time, the Ministry has a task to bring the share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030. As part of this work, measures will be taken to expand the representation of domestic goods on popular marketplaces, the development of warehousing and logistics infrastructure, as well as the protection of consumer rights.
In the course of the meeting the opinions of representatives of the e-commerce market were also heard. Thus, the Chairman of the Board of the postal operator Asel Zhanasova told about the activities of Kazpost JSC, and its director Alua Korpebaeva told about the experience of the domestic online store.
As the Prime Minister noted, the e-commerce market is steadily expanding worldwide. It is expected that by 2025 the share of global online commerce will exceed 25% of total retail.
According to him, the catalyst for this growth has been the change in business processes of online and offline stores, new formats of product placement and advertising. This attracts customers and saves their time.
In Kazakhstan in 2023, the volume of e-commerce exceeded 2.2 trillion tenge and amounted to 13% of all retail trade. A significant share of the market at the same time is occupied by foreign online marketplaces.
We should use this opportunity as an additional sales channel for Kazakhstani products in the global market. At the same time, we need to develop domestic online stores as well. To do this, we need to ensure the smooth operation of payment systems, transportation and logistics infrastructure and courier services," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
He noted that no less important issue is the protection of consumer rights. For its solution the necessary amendments were developed, which were included in the draft law "On Protection of Consumer Rights". This document is already under consideration of the Parliament.
According to the head of the Government, it is also required to increase digital literacy of both the population and business.
This will be partly facilitated by e-commerce training centers, which should be opened throughout the country," he stressed.
Summarizing the results, the Prime Minister instructed to work out effective solutions for the development of domestic online stores and the introduction of goods producers of the republic to foreign online platforms within a month.
We need our bonded warehouses, which would simplify the process of delivery of goods to both our buyers and foreign buyers. Therefore, the Ministry of Trade together with Kazpost should ensure the launch of construction of bonded warehouses in Astana, Almaty and Shymkent this year," Alikhan Smailov said.
In addition, the head of the Government outlined the need to start creating a container hub in Aktau and a full-fledged logistics center for electronic commerce in the port of Kuryk by the end of March.
This is also important within the framework of the development of the Trans-Caspian international transportation route," he concluded.
16.01.2024, 12:05 63721
Kazakhstan to fully provide itself with electricity through commissioning of new capacities
Images | Depositphotos
Issues of further development of the electric power industry considered at a regular Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev reported that the Unified Power System of Kazakhstan is operating in a normal mode. To date, 220 power plants are functioning, of which 144 RES facilities for 2.8 GW. In general, as of January 1, 2024, the total available capacity amounted to 20.4 GW, and the maximum consumption in the current fall and winter period is 16.6 GW.
In 2023, electricity consumption was at 115 billion kWh (112.9 billion kWh in 2022). Production amounted to 112.8 billion kWh, import of electric energy from neighboring countries was 3.4 billion kWh, and export was 1.4 billion kWh.
In order to ensure reliable power supply to the economy and population of the country, the next few years will see the gradual commissioning of new power capacities and modernization of existing power plants. At the same time, a significant reduction in the share of coal-fired generation in the volume of electricity consumption will be ensured through the introduction of renewable energy sources and gas-fired generation.
Chairman of the Board of KEGOC Nabi Aitzhanov spoke about the current state of the national energy network at the meeting, and Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Energy Kairat Maksutov spoke about the implementation of new major projects.
Akims of the regions Nurlan Nogayev, Nurlybek Nalibayev, as well as Deputy Akim of Mangystau region Nurzhan Kalenderov made reports on the progress of repair work at the Mangystau nuclear power plant (MAEC), construction of a combined cycle gas turbine in Kyzylorda region and a wind farm in Zhambyl region.
Prime Minister emphasized that the electric power industry is the basis of life support and effective development of the country's economy.
The Head of State in his Address has instructed to ensure the commissioning of additional capacity in the amount of at least 14 GW. This is also necessary to achieve the goal of GDP growth by 2 times. For this we need advanced development of the energy sector," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, the imbalance of the RK power system during peak periods leads to failures and shortage of electricity for large industrial enterprises. According to forecasts, energy consumption will only grow. Therefore, work is currently underway to involve gas-fired capacities of western regions in the country's energy balance.
Generation is being built up in the Northern and Southern zones. Thus, this year it is planned to complete the project on restoration of the 1st power unit at Ekibastuz GRES-1. The construction of new CHPPs in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk is under consideration. In the southern regions gas generation projects are being implemented with completion in 2025-2026," Prime Minister listed.
He added that major projects with strategic investors Total Energies, Acwa Power and Masdar will be implemented to achieve a 15 percent share of renewable energy by 2030.
In general, about 26 GW of baseload and maneuverable generation is planned to be brought into the Unified Power System of Kazakhstan by 2035. The measures taken will make it possible to eliminate the shortage of electricity and by 2030 to ensure its reserve," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
At the same time, he reminded that in 2020 the Action Plan for the development of hydropower was adopted. However, over the past years, the environmental agenda has changed, the shortage of water resources is growing. In this regard, the head of the Government instructed to adopt a new Plan until the end of March 2030.
According to Prime Minister, the issues of implementation of previously launched major projects, one of which is the construction of the 3rd power unit of Ekibastuz GRES-2, are also delayed.
Within a month it is necessary to ensure the start of its implementation," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
In addition, the connection of the western energy zone to the Unified National System remains an unresolved issue. In this regard, KEGOC has been instructed to start construction of the Aktobe-Atyrau power transmission line this year.
The Ministry of Energy has already identified locations for the construction of new gas generation facilities. These are the cities of Kyzylorda, Shymkent, Taraz, Aktau, Atyrau and Aktobe. It is necessary to start the necessary procedures for the implementation of these projects by the end of February," Prime Minister said.
He also pointed to the detachment of akimats from the work on the development of regional power grids.
Drawing up and implementation by regional power grid companies of their investment programs is not controlled. The mass power outage in the northern regions of the country in December is proof of this. Local executive bodies should ensure coordination of activities of regional power grid companies," Head of the Government concluded.
