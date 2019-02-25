Inflation in Kazakhstan in Nov 2018 made 0.9%

Inflation in Kazakhstan made 0.9% in November 2018 compared to October and 4.6% - compared to December 2017, Committee of Statistics of the National Economy Ministry reports.





Prices for food stuffs went up by 1.1% last month. Non-food products and paid services rose in prices by 1.1% and 0.7% correspondingly.





Since the year beginning, as of December 1, 2018, prices for food stuffs increased by 3.8%, non-foods - by 5.9% and paid services rose in prices by 4.2%









