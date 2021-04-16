Kazakh Govt to develop concept for creative industries

The Government will develop a concept for development of creative industries. This became known at a meeting of the working group on development of creative sector of economy chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, the press service of the Kazakh PM said.

The document, which is planned to be developed by August 1, will reflect the government's measures to develop creative entrepreneurship, bring creative products to export markets, train and retrain personnel for creative industries, support talented Kazakhstanis, manage intellectual property and others.

Recall that the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously instructed the Government to develop basic approaches to development of the creative economy, and on March 17, at a meeting on further development of Almaty, he announced the need to work out its legal regulation.

The concept will be developed in cooperation with international organizations, civil society, business representatives and experts. According to the head of the Project Office for development of creative industries Danat Zhumin, representatives of UNESCO and the British Council, as well as NCE "Atameken", the Association of Creative Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, the Association of Creative Industries of Turkic-Speaking Countries, the Council of Creative Industries of Almaty, Women in Creative Industries, Eurasian Event Association, domestic label Juzz Entertainment (Ninety One, Alba, Dna), Kazakh KVN league "Jaidarman" joined the work. It is also planned to involve creative unions, production centers, famous architects, artists, artisans, musicians and other participants in the creative market in writing the document.

Summing up the results of the first meeting of the working group, First Deputy Prime Minister of the country Alikhan Smailov noted that the development of the creative economy affects a very wide range of issues and requires well-coordinated work. In conclusion, he gave a number of specific instructions to ministries and akimats.













