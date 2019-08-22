Kazakh PM, U.S. Under Secretary of State discuss trade-economic coop

Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Maclain Hale who arrived in Nur-Sultan for C5+1 meeting.

During the meeting, the sides noted the importance of implementation of the agreements reached between the U.S. President Donald Trump and the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev within his official visit to the U.S. in 2018, the PM's Office says.

The parties also discussed the acute issues of development of the bilateral trade and economic and investment cooperation. The U.S. is one of the major investors of Kazakhstan economy. From 2005 to 2018, the gross inflow of direct investments from the U.S. to Kazakhstan comprised $40bn. Last year, the U.S. invested $5.3bn in Kazakhstan. In January-July 2019, commodity turnover between the two countries was $1.1bn that is 31.8% more against the same period in 2018.

David Hale pointed out Kazakhstan’s attractiveness for the U.S. investors.

Our countries have a huge potential for developing their economic relations," Askar Mamin said, emphasizing the prospects of deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation in IT, logistics, tourism and aerospace industry. "I am confident that your visit will give a new impulse to the strengthening of our interaction," he added.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.