Kazakhmys eyes the sale of 50% of Ekibastuz GRES-1

Almaty. February 11. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhmys is considering selling 50% of Ekibastuz GRES-1, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Corporation "Kazakhmys" officially commented on the rumors about a possible sale of its 50% stake in Ekibastuz GRES-1, the largest power plant in Kazakhstan, Halyk Finance reports.



"The company announced the beginning of the discussion regarding the sale of the share, but warned that the talks are at an early stage, and therefore may result in, or may not complete the transaction," said in a statement.



Halyk Finance recalls that in 2008, Kazakhmys has acquired 100% stake in the power plant at a cost of $1.28 billion, but later sold a 50% stake to the Samruk-Kazyna Fund for $681 million.



"We evaluate 50% stake in Kazakhmys $860 million based on DCF model," informs Halyk Finance.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.